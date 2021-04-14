It was another lopsided win for the Derry Area girls’ track and field team.
The Lady Trojans blasted Apollo-Ridge, 106-42, while the Derry Area boys fell, 85-61, against the Vikings during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 meet on Tuesday at Apollo-Ridge.
The Derry Area girls are 2-0 this season, as the Lady Trojans won big at home against Leechburg Area to open the season.
It was more of the same Tuesday against Apollo-Ridge, as the Lady Trojans captured 16 of the 18 events. Four girls — Tara Perry, Leah Perry, Caitlyn Crook, Serena Slusarcyk — combined to win nine events and the Lady Trojans swept the relays.
Tara Perry led the way with three victories, while Crook, Leah Perry and Slusarcyk all won two events. Tara Perry took the 100 hurdles (:16.9), high jump (5-0) and triple jump with a 32-7. Leah Perry won the 300 hurdles (:54.3) and the long jump (15-6), while Crook took the shot (34-5) and the discus with a 101-9. Slusarcyk captured the 100 (:13.1) and the 200 with a :27.6.
Emma Huber also earned an individual win the 1600 (6:32), while Emilee Steffey took the 800 in 3:03. Sydney Williams won the 400 (1:11) and Tessa Hayes took the 3200 in 16:47.
Tara Perry, Leah Perry, Slusarcyk and Williams teamed to take the 400 relay in :53.3, while Williams, Leah Perry, Charity Peterman and Ashley Baker won the 1600 relay in 5:20. Hayes, Huber, Steffey and Peterman also won the 3200 relay in 13:55.
The Derry Area boys fell even to 1-1 overall following its loss against Apollo-Ridge. The Trojans also defeated Leechburg Area to open the season last week.
The Derry Area boys won nine events against Apollo-Ridge, and Connor Quinlisk led the charge for the Trojans with four victories. Quinlisk took the 100 (:11.5), 200 (:23.1), long jump (18-5) and triple jump with a 39-3.
Joe Rhea also captured a pair of events, winning the 110 hurdles (:19.3) and 300 hurdles in 49 seconds, while Charlie Banks took the 1600 in 5:08. Blake Cecchini also won the 3200 in 12:46. Cecchini was also part of the winning 3200 relay team, joining Banks, Austin Palmer and Logan Ramage, who teamed to take the event in 12:07.
Derry Area is back in action 4 p.m. Thursday against Valley in a home meet. The Trojans will travel to Greater Latrobe on Friday to participate in an invitational at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
———
(BOYS)
APOLLO-RIDGE 85
DERRY AREA 61
3200 relay – Derry Area (Banks, Painter, Ramage, Cecchini); 12:07
110 hurdles – Rhea (DA), Fisher (AR), Clawson (AR); :19.3
100 – Quinlisk (DA), Mull (AR), Clark (DA); :11.5
1600 – Banks (DA), Dunmire (AR), Abemathy (AR); 5:08
400 relay – Apollo-Ridge (Curci, Baustert, Ciocco, Mull); :47.7
400 – Fox (AR), McCray (AR), Ramage (DA); 1:00
300 hurdles – Rhea (DA), Fisher (AR), Clawson (AR); :49.0
800 – Dunmire (AR), Banks (DA), Ramage (DA); 2:15
200 – Quinlisk (DA), Mull (AR), Ciocco (AR); :23.1
3200 – Cecchini (DA), Clark (AR), Abemathy (AR); 12:46
1600 relay – Apollo-Ridge (Fox, Durlancik, Fryer, Dunmire); 4:08
Long jump – Quinlisk (DA), Mull (AR), Baustert (AR); 18-5
Triple jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), McNichol (DA); 39-3
Pole vault – Cecchini (AR); 10-6
Shot – Klingensmith (AR), Rager (DA), Curci (AR); 41-8 1/2
Discus – Curci (AR), Rager (DA), Klingensmith (AR); 129-3
Javelin – Sproat (AR), Weigand (AR), Fox (AR); 118-1
High jump – McCray (AR), Cicco (AR), Baustert (AR); 5-3
———
(GIRLS)
DERRY AREA 106
APOLLO-RIDGE 42
3200 relay – Derry Area (Hayes, Huber, Steffey, Peterman); 13:55.9
110 hurdles – T. Perry (DA), Cramer (DA), Mester (AR); :16.9
100 – Slusarcyk (DA), Duriancik (AR), Yard (AR); :13.1
1600 – Huber (DA), Myers (AR), Steffey (DA); 6:32
400 relay – Derry Area (Williams, L. Perry, T. Perry, Slusarcyk); :53.3
400 – Williams (DA), Shean (DA), Hayes (DA); 1:11
300 hurdles – L. Perry (DA), Peterman (DA), MacPherson (AR); :54.3
800 – Steffey (DA), Myers (AR), Cramer (DA); 3:03
200 – Slusarcyk (DA), Duriancik (AR), Yard (AR); :27.6
3200 – Hayes (DA), Myers (AR); 16:47
1600 relay – Derry Area (Williams, L. Perry, Baker, Peterman); 5:20
Long jump – L. Perry (DA), Slusarcyk (DA), McCray (AR); 15-6
Triple jump –T. Perry (DA), Baker (DA), Bonelli (AR); 32-7
Pole vault – Ross (AR), Baker (DA); 7-6
Shot – Crook (DA), Sodowsky (AR), Bungard (DA); 34-5
Discus – Crook (DA), Lewis (DA), Tomlczek (AR); 101-9
Javelin – Weightman (AR), Koleno (AR), Heckathorn (DA); 106-9
High jump – T. Perry (DA), Yard (AR), Bonelli (AR); 5-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.