It was a one-point game at halftime, but host Penns Manor Area broke it open late in the third quarter and went on to a 53-40 girls’ basketball win over Derry Area on Friday in exhibition play.
The Lady Trojans trailed by only one at the break, 27-26, but Penns Manor Area began to pull away in the latter stages of the third quarter and went eight of nine from the free-throw line in the fourth to seal the victory.
The lone player in double figures in scoring for Derry Area, which is now 9-6 overall, was Kamryn Kelly with 11 points. Tiana Moracco had nine, and Hannah Wedow seven.
For Penns Manor Area, Lauren Bagley and Megan Dumm each netted 14 points. Alycia Zayachak added seven for the Comets.
DA returns to WPIAL Class 3-AAA play Monday at home against South Allegheny.
The Lady Trojans are in a three-way tie for first place with Carlynton and Deer Lakes at 6-2.
——— DERRY AREA (40)
Wedow 2-2-7; Nuttall 1-1-3; Mullen 1-0-2; Moracco 3-2-9; Kelly 2-7-11; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 2-4-8. Totals, 11-16(24)—40
PENNS MANOR AREA (52)
L. Dumm 1-4-6; Bagley 4-5-14; Smith 3-3-9; M. Dumm 5-3-14; Zayachak 3-1-7; Peterman 0-1-1. Totals, 16-17(22)—52
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 13 13 3 11 — 40 Penns Manor Area 16 11 10 15 — 52
Three-point field goals: Wedow, Moracco; Bagley, M. Dumm, Zayachak
