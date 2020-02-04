It wasn’t easy, but the Derry Area girls’ basketball team scored a significant road section victory, 51-43, at Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 play on Monday.
“We were in serious foul trouble all night, but we were able to overcome it with great hustle, rebounding and transition baskets,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said.
Brisbane has the Lady Trojans rolling in his first season as head coach. He was hired in August and has spent 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 as the girls’ coach at Hempfield Area through 2010.
Derry Area is 10-3 in section play and 13-7 overall. The Lady Trojans clinched at least a second-place tie in the section and they’re one game from first with one section game to play. It’s their best run since the 2015-16 season under Rich Zemba when Derry Area won the section championship with an 11-1 record and qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Brisbane said. “They are being rewarded for their hard work and ability to play as a team. These players deserve a tremendous amount of credit.”
Carlynton, which swept DA this season, is atop the section with an 11-2 record and a 13-7 overall mark. The Lady Cougars host Steel Valley — a team they defeated by 15 points on Jan. 13 — on Thursday in their section finale. Derry Area will host Apollo-Ridge today (6 p.m.) in an exhibition game. The Lady Trojans’ section finale is against one-win Valley on Thursday (6 p.m.) at home. Derry Area routed Valley by 34 points on Jan. 13.
Derry Area swept the season series against Deer Lakes (8-5, 11-8) with an eight-point win on Monday after previously defeating the Lady Lancers by seven points on Jan. 9.
Derry Area won its third straight game on Monday. The Lady Trojans have won four of their last five.
Tiana Moracco scored a game-high 20 points to lead Derry Area. Hannah Wedow and Kamryn Kelly both added eight points. The Lady Trojans were in foul trouble the entire game, but they were able to overcome it with key rebounds and transition baskets.
Derry Area outscored Deer Lakes in the first three quarters to carry the narrow margin. The Lady Trojans led, 12-7, through the first quarter and held an eight-point halftime lead, 25-17, after outscoring Deer Lakes by three points, 13-10, in the second quarter.
Derry Area led by nine points entering the fourth quarter, 42-33, as the Lady Trojans bested Deer Lakes by one, 17-16, in the third period.
Deer Lakes got one back, outscoring the Lady Trojans by one point, 10-9, in the fourth, but DA held on for the key section win. Reese Hadley guided Deer Lakes with a team-best 17 points. Makayla Blair followed with 13 points.
DERRY AREA (51)
Wedow 4-0-8; Nuttall 2-1-5; Mullen 2-1-5; Moracco 6-7-20; Kelly 3-2-8; Aukerman 2-1-5; Huber 0-0-0; Lewis 0-0-0. Totals, 19-11(23)—51
DEER LAKES (43)
Hadley 3-9-17; Yourish 0-0-0; Blair 5-3-13; Hammers 0-0-0; Guthrie 1-0-3; Butler 0-0-0; Heinman 0-0-0; Bokuckh 2-3-7; Sullivan 1-1-3. Totals, 12-16(26)—43
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 12 13 17 9 — 51 Deer Lakes 7 10 16 10 — 43
Three-point field goals: Mullen, Moracco; Hadley-2, Guthrie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.