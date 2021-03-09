The Derry Area girls swimming team enjoyed a top-15 finish during the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships at Upper St. Clair High School.
Longtime head coach Jeff Kelly is happy with the result. There were times during the season where Kelly didn’t know if the Lady Trojans would have an opportunity to compete in a district championship because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I told the team, if we had a championship meet, it would be a blessing, but to swim every race as if it was the last because we do not know what is going to happen with our season,” Kelly said. “The kids swam hard all season, and we were lucky enough to have WPIALs and to qualify.”
The Derry Area girls finished 15th as a team.
A pair of relay teams led the way, each with 12th-place finishes. Chloe Buhite, Emily Bolish, Lauren Angus and Makenzie Eades placed 12th in the 200 medley relay, while the 200 free relay team of Buhite, Eades, Keely Siko and Angus did the same.
Bolish also took 13th individually in the 100 breast, while Buhite finished 14th in both the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.
“The girls swam all best times or very close to them, so I was happy with the results,” Kelly said. “The meet was well run and set up to follow all (COVID-19) protocols. I felt the students were protected, as well as they could be, and the focus was put on the swimming. Our girls were up for the task, they were well prepared and I think they proved themselves.”
Ali Cowan finished third during last weekend’s WPIAL Class 2A Diving Championships, but did not advance, as WPIAL champions are the only ones to move on to the state meet this season because of the pandemic. Cowan will dive at Chatham University next year. Seniors Angus and Bolish will also graduate.
“It will be hard to see Lauren and Emily go, as well as Ali in diving,” Kelly said. “The underclass swimmers will now have to step up and fill their shoes.”
