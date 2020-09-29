The Derry Area girls’ golf team closed the season with its second consecutive victory, defeating Ligonier Valley, 210-220, during a Section 1-AA match played at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Also on Monday, the Greater Latrobe boys golf team closed its season with a 209-230 defeat against Indiana Area in WPIAL Section 1-AAA play at Latrobe Country Club.
The Lady Trojans ended their season with their second consecutive victory, defeating Ligonier Valley one match after picking up their first win of the year against Southmoreland by four strokes. Ligonier Valley defeated Derry Area by six strokes earlier this season.
Derry Area’s Bethany Dixon led all scorers with a 45, while the Lady Trojans’ lone senior Gianna Copelli finished two off the pace at 47. Ariella Eisworth came in at 56 and Allie Chamberlain carded a 62.
Copelli, who also plays softball, has lettered all four seasons for the Lady Trojans. Derry Area returners for next season include sophomores Dixon and Eisworth, in addition to Chamberlain, a freshman, along with junior Grace Morchied and freshman Cameron Smith.
Haley Boyd and Amanda Woods led Ligonier Valley, both with a 52. Becca Blotzer carded a 61 and Lauren Brant finished two strokes back at 63.
Junior Owen Miele led Greater Latrobe (1-11, 1-12) with a 6-over-42 in the Wildcats’ season finale against Indiana Area on Monday. Dom Atkinson followed with a 9-over-45, while Jake Pavlik ended one stroke back with a 46. Logan Byrd contributed a 47 and Alex DiBernardo came in at 50.
Indiana Area’s Alex Holuta and Zach Eisenhower tied as the overall low medalist, both with a 3-over-39, while Trevor Todd finished one stroke back at 4-over-40. Danny Williams shot a 9-over-45 and Harrison Martineau contributed a 46 for the Little Indians.
