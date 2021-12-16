The Derry Area girls’ basketball team didn’t have its best first half on Wednesday against Apollo-Ridge.
The Lady Trojans nearly made up for it in the second half.
A furious second-half rally fell just short, as Apollo-Ridge hung on for a narrow, 39-36, victory against Derry Area during an exhibition game played on Wednesday at Apollo-Ridge.
Derry Area fell to 1-2 overall. The Lady Trojans split this past weekend at the Monessen Tournament. They routed Jeannette during a season-opening 35-point victory, but tournament host Monessen used a second-half comeback to beat the Lady Trojans by nine points on Saturday.
The Lady Trojans nearly had the big second-half comeback on Wednesday.
Apollo-Ridge (3-0) led by 14 points at halftime, 24-10, but the Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Vikings 26-15 in the second half, and almost finished off the big rally, but Derry Area couldn’t complete the comeback.
Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 20 points on six field goals, including a triple and seven free throws. Moracco had 27 points in the opener against Jeannette and 21 versus Monessen and she is currently averaging almost 23 points per game. Mara Lewis also contributed six points on three field goals for the Lady Trojans on Wednesday.
It was a five-point game through one quarter, as Apollo-Ridge held a 12-7 lead. But the Trojans fell behind after the second, as Apollo-Ridge outscored Derry Area 12-3 in the period and opened a 24-10 halftime lead.
Then, the Lady Trojans started their comeback. Derry Area outscored Apollo-Ridge 17-7 in the third quarter, turning the deficit from 14 points to just four, 31-27, entering the final eight minutes.
But Apollo-Ridge was able to hang on for the three-point victory, 39-36, even though Derry Area outscored the Lady Vikings by two points, 9-7, in the fourth quarter.
It’s a short turnaround for the Lady Trojans, who are back in action tonight. Derry Area’s home and section opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Derry Area against Valley, which is 0-1 following a one-point loss at Springdale.
Derry Area went 1-9 in section play last season and 3-11 overall. The Lady Trojans’ lone section victory came against Valley during a 54-16 rout, while the second scheduled section contest against the Lady Vikings was postponed.
Derry Area went 14-9 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs two seasons ago in veteran coach Gene Brisbane’s first year with the team. Following the rocky three-win second season, the Lady Trojans are already two wins from matching last year’s season total through three games and they’re looking for their second win tonight against Valley.
———
DERRY AREA (36)
Shean 1-0-2; Marinchek 1-1-3; Moracco 6-7-20; Hood 1-0-2; Lewis 3-0-6; Bungard 0-0-0; Gruska 1-0-2; Huss 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 13-9(17)—36
APOLLO-RIDGE (39)
B Toland 6-4-17; McCray 2-1-5; Fitzroy 0-0-0; Yard 4-3-11; K Toland 1-2-4; Mull 1-0-2. Totals, 13-10(17)—39
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 7 3 17 9 — 36 Apollo-Rdge 12 12 7 7 — 39
Three-point field goals: Moracco; B Toland
