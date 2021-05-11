The Derry Area girls’ softball team fell behind early, and the Lady Trojans fought back, but they came up just short during a 4-3 setback against visiting North Catholic in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Monday at Derry Area.
The Lady Trojans fell to 4-4 in section play and 4-6 overall. Derry Area routed Valley in an 11-run victory last week, but the Lady Trojans have lost three of their last four games against Deer Lakes and North Catholic, the top two teams in the section.
They’re still heading to the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth straight season played. Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in the last three seasons played.
Derry Area has a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday and 3 and 5:30 p.m. against East Allegheny and Shady Side Academy, which are a combined 2-15 in section play and overall. The Lady Trojans blasted Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny by a combined 38-1 margin earlier this season.
Derry Area has lopsided section wins against Valley (14-4), Shady Side Academy (20-1), East Allegheny (18-0) and Valley (11-0), as the Lady Trojans have outscored the opposition by a combined 63-5. But the Lady Trojans have suffered their four section setbacks against Deer Lakes and North Catholic by a combined 23-7 — though they lost both games to North Catholic by a combined 6-3 margin. They’ve been outscored 43-16 in six defeats this season, including a 7-6 exhibition against Southmoreland and a 13-3 defeat versus Marion Center.
Derry Area scored 40 runs in its first four games of the season. The Lady Trojans’ 40 runs in four games was the highest mark through the opening four games of the season since Derry Area pounded out 37 runs to start the 2003-04 campaign. That 2003-04 season was the Lady Trojans’ last with a winning record, as Derry Area went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs.
North Catholic opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the second. Derry Area put up the next three, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. The Lady Trojans scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Izzy DePalma guided the Lady Trojans at the plate with a home run, while Sarah Dettling singled and crossed twice. Alexis Jellison also doubled for the efficient Lady Trojans, who produced three runs on four hits.
Sophie Wiesner paced North Catholic at the plate with four hits, including a double and a run, while Gianna Timko produced two hits, including a double and a run. Liliana Koller singled twice and crossed, while Abbie Sutton and Liana Morreale both put up two hits, including a double. Carys Mundy singled and scored, while Halle Book doubled for North Catholic, which pounded out four runs on 14 hits. Five of North Catholic’s 14 hits went for extra bases.
Morreale picked up the win, as she gave up three runs, one earned, on four hits with 18 strikeouts and zero walks. Maddie Berger took the loss. She allowed four runs, two earned, on 14 hits with one strikeout and one walk.
North Catholic’s big second inning was fueled by an error, which plated two runs, a Timko base knock and Book’s double.
DePalma belted her home run to right-centerfield in the second, while the Lady Trojans scored on an error in the third.
N. Catholic Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Morreale 3 0 2 Jellison 4 0 1 Book 3 0 1 Dettling 3 2 1 Zahorchk 4 0 0 Bateman 3 0 0 Sutton 4 0 2 Meloy 3 0 0 Wiesner 4 1 4 DePalma 3 1 1 Koller 4 1 2 Doperak 3 0 1 Mundy 4 1 1 Copelli 3 0 0 Timko 3 1 2 Berger 3 0 0 Mannella 3 0 0 Glick 2 0 0 Legge 1 0 0
Totals 32 4 14 Totals 28 3 4N. Catholic 040 000 0 — 4 14 3Derry Area 011 010 0 — 3 4 2 Doubles: Jellison (DA); Morreale, Wiesner, Book, Sutton, Timko (NC) Home Run: DePalma (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-1 (DA); Morreale-18 (NC) Base on balls by: Berger-1 (DA); Morreale-0 (NC) Winning pitcher: Liana Morreale Losing pitcher: Maddie Berger
