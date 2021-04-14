The Derry Area girls’ softball team finally broke through with a big win.
The Lady Trojans were close in their first two games, but they took care of business on Tuesday with a 14-4 victory against Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played at Derry Area.
Southmoreland edged out the Lady Trojans, 7-6, in their opener, while North Catholic defeated Derry Area, 2-0, last Friday, as the first two games of the season were decided by just three runs.
The Lady Trojans are off to a strong start at 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Derry Area seeks to continue the run, as the Lady Trojans have gone a combined 6-14 in conference play and 9-21 overall in their last two seasons played with a pair of playoff appearances, including respective defeats against Ambridge Area and Beaver Area last season.
Derry Area is scheduled to travel to Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m. today before an exhibition home game against District 6 opponent Marion Center, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Valley (1-1, 1-3) led early against the Lady Trojans, 3-0, but Derry Area scored 14 of the game’s final 15 runs. The Lady Trojans started by tying the game in the bottom of the third, and while Valley took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, Derry Area put up four runs in the bottom of the inning and closed the game with a seven-run sixth.
Izzy DePalma and Abby Doperak led Derry Area’s offensive attack, both with four-hit games. DePalma belted a home run and drove in two runs, while Doperak, doubled, scored twice and added a RBI. Carissa Bateman contributed three hits, including a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs, while Sarah Dettling also added three singles, two run and a RBI. Alanna Meloy singled twice and scored two runs, Alexis Jellison had a hit and two runs and Gianna Copelli tripled and scored for the Lady Trojans, who pounded out 14 runs on 20 hits.
Berger was the winning pitcher, giving up four runs, one earned, on six hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.
Dunkel belted a home run to pace Valley at the plate, while Norman singled twice. Taliani also singled and scored for the Lady Vikings, who put up four runs on six hits. Dunkel took the loss. She gave up 14 runs, 10 earned, on 20 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Valley led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored two runs for the Lady Trojans.
Bateman hit her home run in the bottom of the third, a two-run shot, while the Lady Trojans scored six runs in the sixth. Doperak and Shelby Glick singled, while Copelli tripled and DePalma homered.
Valley Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Taliani 3 1 1 Copelli 4 1 1 Kasten 2 1 0 Dettling 5 2 3 Kirkwood 2 1 0 DePalma 5 1 4 Dunkel 3 1 1 Berger 4 0 1 Hegedus 3 0 0 Bateman 4 2 3 Martin 3 0 1 Meloy 3 2 2 Albert 3 0 1 Doperak 4 2 4 Demharter 2 0 0 Jellison 4 2 1 Broadus 1 0 0 Glick 3 0 1 Norman 3 0 2 Huss 0 1 0 Staroniec 0 0 0 Legge 0 1 0
Totals 25 4 6 Totals 36 14 20Valley 201 010 0 — 4 6 3Derry Area 003 047 0 — 14 20 2 Doubles: DePalma, Bateman, Doperak (DA) Triples: Copelli (DA) Home Runs: DePalma, Bateman (DA); Dunkel (V) Strikeouts by: Berger-8 (DA); Dunkel-5 (V) Base on balls by: Berger-2 (DA); Dunkel-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Morgan Dunkel
