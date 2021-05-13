The Derry Area girls’ softball team went back to work.
The Lady Trojans, following a pair of setbacks against the section front-runners, routed Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny during a pair of WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 games played Wednesday at Derry Area. Derry Area blasted Shady Side Academy, 12-0, in five innings, and then the Lady Trojans trounced East Allegheny, 18-2, in a three-inning blowout.
Derry Area improved to 6-4 in section play and 6-6 overall. The Lady Trojans entered Wednesday’s doubleheader with losses in three of their previous four games against Deer Lakes and North Catholic, the top two teams in the section.
But they are back on track following the lopsided wins, as the Lady Trojans enter the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth straight season played.
Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in the last three seasons played.
Derry Area finished with a winning record in section play for the first time since the 2003-04 season when the Lady Trojans went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs. During that 2003-04 campaign, Derry Area scored 37 runs to open the season. This year’s team eclipsed that mark with 40 runs in the first four games of the current season.
That kind of power was on display during Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Earlier in the season, Derry Area blasted Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny by a combined 38-1 margin. The Lady Trojans did it again on Wednesday, besting the competition by a 30-2 span during the doubleheader, making it a 68-3 set against both teams.
This season, Derry Area has lopsided section wins against Valley (14-4 and 11-0), Shady Side Academy (20-1 and 12-0) and East Allegheny (18-0 and 18-2), as the Lady Trojans have outscored those three opponents by a combined 93-7.
But the Lady Trojans suffered their four section setbacks against Deer Lakes and North Catholic by a combined 23-7 — though they lost both games to North Catholic by a combined 6-3 margin. They were outscored 43-16 in six defeats this season, including a 7-6 exhibition against Southmoreland and a 13-3 loss versus Marion Center.
Derry Area scored seven runs in the first inning against Shady Side Academy. The Lady Trojans added single runs in the second and third innings before capping it off with a three-run fourth. The Lady Trojans worked quickly against East Allegheny with 14 runs in the first inning. Derry Area scored four times in the bottom of the second to eventually trigger the 15-run mercy rule.
Maddie Berger paced the Lady Trojans at the plate against Shady Side Academy with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBI. Berger drove in her runs with a first-inning home run and a double in the fourth. Alanna Meloy wasn’t far behind with two doubles, a run and three RBI, while Alexis Jellison contributed two hits, including a double and a run. Meloy hit a first-pitch double in the Lady Trojans’ opening at bat that scored two runs.
Izzy DePalma had a hit and two runs, while Sarah Dettling and Abby Doperak both singled and scored. Carissa Bateman also crossed twice for the Lady Trojans, who pounded out 12 runs on 10 hits. Derry Area stole 10 bases in that game, as Maizie Legge led the way with three steals.
Berger impressed in the circle, tossing a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and zero walks in five innings. She threw 44 of 61 pitches for strikes and faced 19 batters.
Jaidan Fahrny and Strauss had the lone hits for Shady Side Academy. Sophia White took the loss, allowing 11 earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and seven walks in three innings.
DePalma guided the Lady Trojans against East Allegheny with three hits, including a double, three runs and three RBI. Sarah Dettling contributed two hits, including a triple, two runs and an RBI, while Gianna Copelli tripled, came around twice and drove in a pair.
Doperak and Meloy both doubled and scored twice for the Lady Trojans, while Berger also doubled and crossed. Shelby Glick singled twice, scored, and drove in three, while Jellison and Lea Corbett both singled and scored. Bateman also scored two times for Derry Area, which pounded out 18 runs on 15 hits. All 15 Derry Area hitters with the exception of four recorded hits, while six of the 18 went for extra bases.
Legge earned her first win, allowing two runs, zero earned, on just one hit with seven strikeouts and zero walks in three innings. She faced 15 batters, hit three, and threw 37 of her 53 pitches for strikes.
Hunter doubled to lead East Allegheny offensively, while Mikall Tarrant and Henderson scored the Lady Wildcats’ lone runs. Tarrant suffered the loss, allowing 18 runs, 12 earned, on 15 hits with a strikeout and five walks.
Shady Side Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Hogle 3 0 0 Dettling 2 1 1 McCormck 2 0 0 Corbett 1 0 0 Burr 2 0 0 Doperak 3 1 1 Fahrny 2 0 1 Bateman 1 2 0 White 2 0 0 Gruska 0 0 0 Sauer 1 0 0 Meloy 2 1 2 Muir 1 0 0 Loucks 0 0 0 Mancilla 2 0 0 DePalma 2 2 1 Strauss 2 0 1 Jellison 2 1 2 Schriver 2 0 0 Berger 3 2 2 Copelli 1 1 0 Huss 1 0 0 Legge 0 1 0 Glick 1 0 1 Shirley 0 0 0
Totals 19 0 2 Totals 19 12 10Shady Side 000 000 0 — 0 2 1Derry Area 711 300 0 — 12 10 2 Doubles: Meloy-2, Jellison, Berger (DA) Home Run: Berger (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-4 (DA); White-1, Burr-0 (SSA) Base on balls by: Berger-0 (DA); White-7, Burr-0 (SSA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Sophia White ———
E. Allegheny Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Stultz 2 0 0 Doperak 2 2 1 Tarrant 2 1 0 Loucks 2 0 1 Hendersn 1 1 0 Dettling 2 2 2 Hunter 2 0 1 Marinchek 1 0 1 James 0 0 0 Gruska 0 1 0 Hanam 2 0 0 Bateman 1 2 0 Englort 1 0 0 Shirley 0 0 0 Vignol 1 0 0 Meloy 2 2 1 Lopes 1 0 0 DePalma 3 3 3 Huss 0 0 0 Jellison 2 1 1 Corbett 1 1 1 Copelli 3 2 1 Berger 1 1 1 Glick 2 1 2
Totals 12 2 1 Totals 22 18 15E. Allegheny 101 000 0 — 2 1 2Drry Area (14)40 000 0 — 18 15 2 Doubles: Berger, Meloy, Doperak, DePalma (DA); Hunter (EA) Triples: Dettling, Copelli (DA) Strikeouts by: Legge-7 (DA); Tarrant-1 (EA) Base on balls by: Legge-0 (DA); Tarrant-5 (EA) Winning pitcher: Maizie Legge Losing pitcher: Mikall Tarrant
