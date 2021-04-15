Thirteen different Lady Trojans crossed the plate during the Derry Area softball team’s 20-1 win against visiting Shady Side Academy in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 action on Wednesday.
Derry Area has scored 40 runs this season — the highest mark through the opening four games since the Lady Trojans pounded out 37 runs to start the 2003-04 campaign. That team finished 12-4 overall and runner-up in the section, falling to Waynesburg Central in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
With a win on Wednesday, Derry Area improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in section play. The Lady Trojans opened the season with losses against Southmoreland and North Catholic but responded on Tuesday with their first win against Valley, 14-4. The Lady Trojans lost their first two games by three runs, but outscored the opposition 34-5 in their most recent two.
Derry Area scored four runs in the first on Wednesday, two in the second, four in the third and 10 in the fourth during a four-inning, 19-run victory. The Lady Trojans tallied 20 runs on 10 hits.
Shady Side Academy scored a run in the third.
Maddie Berger, Alanna Meloy, Abby Doperak, Alexis Jellison and Izzy DePalma all drove in runs during the fourth-inning charge.
Meloy went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double, with two RBI and two runs. Doperak collected a single and double, driving in two runs and scoring two. DePalma and Jellison each drove in three runs.
Berger doubled with two RBI, while Carissa Bateman doubled and drove in a run.
Berger earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and one run over four innings, striking out six and walking one.
Tayal took the loss for Shady Side Academy, surrendering 10 runs on five hits over three innings, striking out two.
Derry Area is scheduled to host District 6 opponent Marion Center in an exhibition, 4:30 p.m. today.
———
Derry Area Shady Side Academy ab r h ab r h
Dettling 3 1 0 Hogle 2 1 1 Corbett 0 1 0 Muir 2 0 0 Jellison 1 2 0 Burr 2 0 2 DePalma 3 1 1 Tayal 1 0 0 Bateman 2 1 1 Galvan 1 0 0 Gruska 0 2 0 Schriver 2 0 0 Berger 3 0 1 Strauss 2 0 1 Loucks 0 0 0 Manclla-Blg 1 0 0 Meloy 3 3 3 Sauer 2 0 1 Shirley 0 0 0 Eliss 1 0 0 Doperak 3 2 2 Gabbour 0 0 0 Huss 1 2 1 Grandizio 0 0 0 Copelli 1 1 0 Thompson 0 0 0 Marinchek 0 2 0 Ortiz 0 0 0 Glick 1 1 0 Johnston 0 0 0 Legge 0 1 0 Roscoe 0 0 0
Totals 21 20 9 Totals 16 1 5Gr. Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 0 0Gr. Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 0 0 Doubles: Berger, Doperak, Meloy (DA) Burr, Sauer (SSA) Triple: Bateman (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-6 (DA); Tayal-2 (SSA) Base on balls by: Berger-1 (DA); Tayal-0 (SSA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Tayal
