Since the Derry Area Lady Trojans basketball team lost on the road to Greensburg Salem on Dec. 15, it has pieced together a three-game winning streak with its 49-31 nonsection win over host Ligonier Valley Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans bolted out to a 16-7 first quarter and didn’t look back in their win.
The Trojans got a career-high 15 points from senior Sara Bungard.
Rachelle Marinchek had 12 points and Jane Huss added 11 for the Lady Trojans who are now 7-3 overall and 1-1 in Class 4A, Section 1
Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley with 15, along with six rebounds and four steals. Madison Marinchak added five points along with eight steals and three assists.
Derry will next travel to the Apollo-Ridge tournament on Dec. 28 to face Leechburg.
Ligonier Valley will next host Deer Lakes on Jan. 3.
Greater Latrobe girls 92, Bethel Park 86
Bethel Park boys 99, Greater Latrobe 86
The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Bethel Park with a score of 92 to 86.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe girls:
Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder, Hannah Carasia, Lauren Bell, 200 medley relay; Destini Homan, 200 free; Kate Wolford, 200 IM; Bell, 50 free, 100 backstroke; Mucino, 100 butterfly; Homan, 100 free; Elder, 100 breaststroke; Homan, Elder, McKayla Golden, Bryn Vogelsang, 400 free.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe boys:
Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thompson, Patrick Cratty, 200 medley relay; Patrick Cratty, 200 IM; Charlie Thompson, 100 butterfly, 100 back; Charlie Cratty, 500 free; Thompson, Charlie Cratty, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, 200 free relay; Heese, 100 breaststroke.
Both the girls and boys teams are home against Blackhawk on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.