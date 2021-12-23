It took awhile for the Derry Area girls’ basketball team to find its groove.
But once the Lady Trojans did, they were able to erupt and pull away for a 49-17 victory against Leechburg Area during an afternoon exhibition on Wednesday at Derry Area.
Derry Area, which is 1-1 in section play, improved its record back to .500 at 3-3 overall. Derry Area is back in action 2 p.m. Monday during a home exhibition against Jeannette. The Lady Trojans already routed winless Jeannette by 35 points on Dec. 10 during their season opener.
The Derry Area girls took care of another winless team on Wednesday with a 32-point win versus Leechburg Area. The Lady Trojans, with just nine players on their roster, have had a chance to win all six of their games.
Derry Area beat Jeannette, Valley and Leechburg by an average margin of 34 points. The Lady Trojans lost by a combined 12 points against Monessen and Apollo-Ridge, and they trailed by three points through three quarters against Highlands earlier this week before the Lady Golden Rams pulled away.
Derry Area has allowed 29.8 points per game, which is tops in the classification. The Lady Trojans have allowed fewer than 17 points in all three wins.
The Lady Trojans endured a sluggish start on Wednesday against Leechburg Area, as Derry Area held a 6-4 lead through eight minutes.
Then, the Lady Trojans pulled away. Derry Area doubled up Leechburg Area, 12-6, in the second quarter for an 18-10 halftime lead.
But the Lady Trojans weren’t done. Derry Area outscored Leechburg Area 23-2 in the third quarter for a 41-12 lead entering the final eight minutes. Derry Area, following the slow first quarter, outscored Leechburg Area by a 35-8 margin in the second and third periods en route to the lopsided win.
Tiana Moracco led the way again with 22 points on eight field goals, including a trio of triples, and three free throws. Faith Shean also contributed five points for the Lady Trojans. Moracco scored 27 points in the opener against Jeannette, 21 versus Monessen, 20 against Apollo-Ridge, 26 against Valley and 23 more versus Highlands for 139 points this season, an average of 23 per game.
Christine Guo and Maggie Shuffert both scored six points to lead Leechburg Area.
———
LEECHBURG AREA (17)
Guo 3-0-6; Wright 0-0-0; Shuffert 2-1-6; Mastalerz 2-0-4; G Richards 0-0-0; A Richards 0-1-1. Totals, 7-2(7)—17
DERRY AREA (49)
Shean 2-1-5; Marinchek 0-2-2; Moracco 8-3-22; Hood 1-0-2; Lewis 1-2-4; Bungard 2-0-4; Gruska 2-0-4; Huss 2-0-4; Chamberlain 1-0-2. Totals, 19-9(12)—49
Score by Quarters
Leechburg 4 6 2 5 — 17 Derry Area 6 12 23 8 — 49
Three-point field goals: Moracco-3; Shuffert
