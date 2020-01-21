The Derry Area girls’ basketball team got back on track against visiting South Allegheny with a 50-44 victory during a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game Monday.
With the win, the Lady Trojans stayed in a three-way tie for the top spot in section play.
Derry Area is 7-2 in the section and 10-6 overall. That keeps the Lady Trojans even with Deer Lakes (7-2, 10-4) and Carlynton (7-2, 9-7) for first place in the section while East Allegheny (5-4, 7-8) holds down the fourth and final playoff spot.
Derry Area held down the top spot in the section through the first half of the season, but a loss last week at Carlynton — which completed a season sweep — brought the Lady Trojans back to the pack. The Lady Trojans lost their second straight game one night later in a 12-point exhibition defeat at Penns Manor Area.
Prior to the two straight losses, DA won five straight games and nine of the last 10 contests.
The Lady Trojans got back on track with a six-point victory against South Allegheny and completed their own season sweep against the Lady Gladiators.
“This is the second time this season that the girls didn’t let back-to-back losses deter them from starting a new winning streak,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said.
The first one actually came after three straight losses.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with a four-point win against Mount Pleasant in December, but lost the next three against Greensburg Salem, Serra Catholic and Carlynton.
They followed that up with wins in nine of their next 10 games and vaulted to the top of the section. The Lady Trojans look to continue their current run Thursday (6:30 p.m.) at East Allegheny in another section contest. Derry Area defeated East Allegheny, 43-35, earlier this season.
“I’m very proud of the senior leadership that has been shown on this team,” Brisbane said.
Derry Area used strong defensive play to build a 16-point lead through the half on Monday, but South Allegheny came back strong in the second half to make it close. The Lady Trojans were able to hold on for the win.
“This team has developed the unique ability to find ways to win games,” Brisbane said. “We still need to get better in certain areas, but while we’re doing that, we are coming out with victories.”
Three players finished in double figures for the Lady Trojans.
Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 14 points while Kamryn Kelly followed with a double-double. Kelly put up 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Hannah Wedow rounded out the scoring with 10 points.
Derry Area started strong and opened a 15-9 lead through one quarter. The Lady Trojans turned it up defensively in the second period, limiting South Allegheny to just four points. DA outscored South Allegheny, 14-4, in the second quarter and held a 29-13 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Gladiators made it interesting in the second half and attempted to rally from their 16-point halftime hole.
South Allegheny outscored Derry Area, 16-12, in the third quarter and trimmed the halftime deficit to just 12 points, as the Lady Trojans led, 41-29, entering the final eight minutes.
The Lady Gladiators had two players in double figures. Madison Taylor led the way with 12 points while Madison Kirkwood followed with 10.
South Allegheny outscored Derry Area, 15-9, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback as the Lady Trojans held on for the six-point victory.
——— SOUTH ALLEGHENY (44)
M. Kirkwood 3-2-10; Johnson 3-0-6; E. Kirkwood 1-0-2; Cortazzo 3-0-7; Taylor 5-2-12; Riggs 2-3-7. Totals, 17-7(16)—44
DERRY AREA (50)
Wedow 4-1-10; Nuttall 3-0-6; Mullen 2-0-4; Moracco 4-6-14; Kelly 2-8-12; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 2-0-4. Totals, 17-15(25)—50
Score by Quarters
South Allegheny 9 4 16 15 — 44 Derry Area 15 14 12 9 — 50
Three-point field goals: Wedow; M. Kirkwood-2, Cortazzo
