Lady Tigers top GL in section tilt, 41-29

The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team had a chance to clinch the WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 title on Saturday as they hosted McKeesport.
Unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, an uncharacteristically low-scoring night resulted in a 41-29 loss, just the team’s second all year. The defeat also ended Greater Latrobe’s 10-game winning streak and flawless section mark.
The Lady Wildcats’ only other loss came at the hands of Chartiers Valley, the top-ranked team in Class 5A.
Both teams struggled to find the basket on Saturday. McKeesport Area led 23-22 at halftime, and the Lady Tigers outscored GL 18-7 in the second half.
The Lady Wildcats made just two field goals in the second half.
Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said his team needed to execute better to have a chance to win the game.
“I don’t know (how much credit goes to McKeesport’s defense) — they were just playing a zone defense,” he said. “We didn’t execute like we practiced. Actually, we had the best two days of practice that we’ve had all year, so I am a bit surprised how we played.”
Burkardt said that scoring was not the only issue for the Lady Wildcats.
“We had a hard time scoring, but we really didn’t do anything else well, either,” he said. “A lot of times if you have a hard time scoring, your defense will pick you up a little bit, and maybe pick up something else here or there, but we just did not play well in any aspect of the game.”
Greater Latrobe (9-1 section, 13-3 overall) still has a chance to win the section outright or at least clinch a share of the section title, and Burkardt said that is exactly the message he sent to his team after Saturday’s loss.
“We talked after the game that we have two choices moving forward,” he said. “We can play like we did (on Saturday) and that won’t be an option, or we can get back to playing how we were playing before McKeesport.
“We can forget about (Saturday’s game) and you can go on and at least be co-section champs depending on what happens with McKeesport.”
Burkardt said his team could take a lot of learning lessons from a loss like Saturday’s late in the regular season.
“The first thing I said to them was that maybe we now understand that winning isn’t as easy as we thought it would be,” he said. “Hopefully, we now understand we aren’t just going to show up and get a win.”
Greater Latrobe was again without one of its top scorers and rebounder in senior center Anna Rafferty. She has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and dressed for Saturday’s game, but did not see any time on the court.
“It’s a tremendous loss not having Anna out there,” Burkardt said. “She is a senior and has played every game she has been available for us since she was in ninth grade. Taking her experience off the floor and giving us another post presence is a huge loss. We didn’t rebound well tonight, and I’m sure if Anna was out there, we would have had another double-double from her.”
Greater Latrobe started out strong in the first quarter, taking an early 7-2 lead, with all seven points coming from Emma Blair. But McKeesport Area (9-1 section, 16-4 overall) stormed back with a 9-4 run to close out the first quarter to tied the score at 11-all.
In the second quarter, it continued to be a back-and-forth game. The Lady Wildcats led for much of the quarter, but another late push from McKeesport Area to end the quarter gave the Lady Tigers a slight 23-22 advantage going into halftime.
McKeesport Area forced six Lady Wildcat turnovers in third quarter and held a 10-3 scoring edge in the frame to take a 33-25 lead.
In the fourth quarter, McKeesport Area continued to turn up the defensive pressure. The Lady Tigers forced six more Greater Latrobe turnovers and limited them to one field goal in the frame.
Blair was the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Wildcats. She finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Elle Snyder added seven points for, including a three-pointer.
Carley Berk finished with seven points for Greater Latrobe, including a three-pointer, and Josie Straigis added five.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it visits Gateway.
