Fresh off winning its first-ever WPIAL playoff match, the Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team will visit No. 2-seeded Ellwood City, 7 p.m. tonight in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
On Tuesday, the No. 15 Lady Rams defeated No. 18 Southmoreland, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 2A play-in-round game.
Ligonier Valley (7-4, 9-4) now will travel to Ellwood City to face a team which captured the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 championship with an undefeated record.
Tonight’s winner will be paired with No. 7 Serra Catholic or No. South Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Monday.
Ligonier Valley entered the playoffs coming off three consecutive WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 victories, including wins against Valley, South Allegheny and East Allegheny — all in sweeps.
The Lady Rams qualified for the district playoffs in their first season competing in the WPIAL.
Last year, Ligonier Valley finished with a 7-10 record and fell, 3-0, to Philipsburg-Osceola during the first round of the District 6, Class 2A playoffs. West Shamokin also swept the Lady Rams in the Heritage Conference semifinals in 2019.
