The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team swept Yough during an exhibition game played on Monday. Scores were 25-22, 25-15 and 25-23.
Taylor Meier led Ligonier Valley with eight kills, while Haley Stormer followed with seven kills, five points and four aces. Lizzy Crissman totaled six kills and five blocks, while Saylor Clise had 14 points with four aces and 17 assists. Alexa Harding also posted seven points and six aces.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team also swept Yough, 25-18 and 25-16. Teagan Peltz-Palko led the way with eight points, including three aces and four assists. Sydnee Foust posted four kills and a block, while Kya Hegan had five points with an ace and four assists.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to travel to Homer-Center on Tuesday for an exhibition match.
