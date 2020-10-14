The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team swept Valley during a WPIAL 2A, Section 5 matchup played Tuesday.
The Lady Rams cruised, 25-9, in the first game, before picking up 29-25 and 25-16 wins, improving to a 7-3 overall record. Ligonier Valley previously defeated Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.
Bella Vargulish served up three aces and 10 service points, including a team-high 16 assists. Haley Stormer recorded seven kills, in addition to an ace and seven service points. Paige Hickman had nine service points and two aces.
Kailey Johnston contributed five kills, while Lizzy Crissman and Taylor Meier each tallied four. Sarah Sheeder helped the Lady Rams defensively with 11 digs.
Ligonier Valley travels to South Allegheny for another section matchup 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Rams fell, 3-2, against visiting South Allegheny on Sept. 22.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team defeated Valley, 2-1.
After dropping the first game, 25-17, the Lady Rams responded, 25-19 and 15-10, to seal the victory.
Saylor Clise led the JV squad with 19 service points, including six aces and six assists. Abby Tutino recorded six service points and an ace. Lizzy Crissman had three kills and a block, as the Lady Rams junior varsity team improved to 8-2.
(0) comments
