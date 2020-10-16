That’s now two sweeps in a row for the Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team.
The Lady Rams defeated South Allegheny, 3-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup played Thursday. Scores were 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13. The Lady Rams also swept Valley on Monday.
Ligonier Valley moved to 7-4 overall with two section contests remaining on the schedule. The Lady Rams host East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m. Monday, and wrap up their season against Derry Area, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Haley Stormer’s team-high six kills paced Ligonier Valley offensively. Bella Vargulish provided 10 assists and five service points, including an ace.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team scored a 2-1 victory on Thursday against South Allegheny.
The Lady Rams took the first game, 25-20, dropped the second, 25-17, and won the pivotal third game, 25-13.
Teagan Peltz-Palko contributed 12 service points, including four aces. Abby Tutino had seven service points, with two aces.
Lizzy Crissman nailed five kills, while Tutino had three.
The Lady Rams’ JV team improved to 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.