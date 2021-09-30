The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team scored a 3-0 sweep against East Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 home match played on Wednesday.
The Lady Rams rolled to victory, as scores were 25-10 and identical 25-16 margins in the final two contests. Saylor Clise led the way with 20 points, including four aces and 13 assists. Taylor Meier also added 10 kills for the Lady Rams, who improved to 3-4 in section play and 3-5 overall.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team also swept East Allegheny, 25-9 and 25-15. Teagan Peltz-Palko registered 16 points, eight aces and five assists for the JV team. Lacy Sosko also tallied six kills.
Ligonier Valley is back in action on Tuesday at Deer Lakes in another section match.
