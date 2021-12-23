The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team put forth its highest scoring output in nearly three years.
Unfortunately, for the Lady Rams, they suffered another loss.
Apollo-Ridge posted a 59-47 victory against Ligonier Valley during an exhibition on Wednesday at Apollo-Ridge.
Ligonier Valley scored 47 points on Wednesday. It was the Lady Rams’ highest scoring output since a 50-24 victory against Northern Cambria on Jan. 16, 2019, a span of two years and 11 months.
It was the highest scoring output Ligonier Valley has produced since joining the WPIAL from District 6. Ligonier Valley, which is 0-2 in section play, fell to 0-5 overall. The Lady Rams, who went 0-14 last season, have lost 21 consecutive games. The Lady Rams’ last win came on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home victory against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference.
Misty Miller paced Ligonier Valley with 14 points on six field goals and a pair of three-pointers. She also added four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Madison Marinchak also drained a pair of three-pointers for nine points.
Haley Boyd followed with eight points, four steals and eight assists for the Lady Rams.. Maddie Griffin, the Lady Rams’ standout softball player, who signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Youngstown State earlier in the day, contributed four points and nine rebounds.
It was a one-point game through the first eight minutes, as Apollo-Ridge took a 10-9 lead. The Lady Vikings pulled away in the second quarter. Apollo-Ridge outscored Ligonier Valley, 21-12, in the second to take a 10-point lead, 31-21, at halftime.
The Lady Rams remained within striking distance, but Apollo-Ridge put the game away with a 16-point third quarter. The Lady Vikings bested the Lady Rams, 16-10, and took a 47-31 lead into the final eight minutes. Ligonier Valley outscored Apollo-Ridge 16-12 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Brinley Toland scored a game-high 29 points on 10 field goals and eight free throws to lead Apollo-Ridge. Sophie Yard also finished in double figures for the Lady Vikings with 11 points.
Ligonier Valley will participate in a three-day holiday tournament at Kiski Area on Dec. 28-30. The Lady Rams’ first game will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday against Knoch. Knoch is 3-2 overall.
LIGONIER VALLEY (47)
Marinchak 2-3-9; Myers 1-1-3; Miller 6-0-14; Boyd 2-4-8; Painter 3-1-7; Griffin 2-0-4; Foust 1-0-2. Totals, 17-9(25)—47
APOLLO-RIDGE (59)
Toland 10-8-29; McCray 2-0-4; Yard 5-1-11; Crawford 1-2-4; Toland 0-4-4; Earnest 1-0-2; Mull 2-0-4; Ost 0-1-1. Totals, 21-16(27)—59
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 9 12 10 16 — 47 Ap.-Ridge 10 21 16 12 — 59
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-2, Miller-2; Toland
