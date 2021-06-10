The Ligonier Valley softball team faces District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (18-6) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round, 1:30 p.m. today at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson.
If the Lady Rams (20-2) win, they will play the winner of WPIAL champion Laurel or District 10 runner-up Union City on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Ligonier Valley defeated Sharpsville, 3-2, in the first-round of the state playoffs on Monday. Kailey Johnston delivered a two-run single in the third and Maddie Griffin provided a run-scoring single in the fourth. Sharpsville scored runs in the fourth and sixth.
Meanwhile, Chestnut Ridge came-from-behind to edge Shenango, 3-2, in extra innings to reach today’s state quarterfinal. Chestnut Ridge was twice down to its final out but scored a run in the seventh and two in the 10th during its walk-off victory.
Shenango, the WPIAL runner-up, defeated Ligonier Valley, 3-1, during the district semifinals.
The Lady Rams have scored 144 runs while allowing just 10 this season.
Junior ace pitcher Maddie Griffin enters the circle with 276 strikeouts in 123 innings. With a 17-2 record, Griffin has surrendered just 19 hits and 10 runs (six earned) to go along with four perfect games, 11 no-hitters and 15 shutouts.
Ligonier Valley softball is seeking its first-ever state title. The Lady Rams competed as a member of District 6 for the past 50 years before joining the WPIAL this season.
Ligonier Valley last made the state playoffs in 2017 when the Lady Rams played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round that season. The Lady Rams advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, in 2013, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010.
Two years ago, Chestnut Ridge ended Ligonier Valley’s season with a 7-1 victory in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
