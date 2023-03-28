The Ligonier Valley softball team, much like the baseball team, got its first official game in on Monday at Donaldson Field, where the Lady Rams blanked Valley 2-0 for a nonsection win.

“It is the first game out of the chute,” LV coach Mark Zimmerman said. “We did get a couple of scrimmages in, but it was the first game out of the chute. We left too many girls out there, but I am pretty pleased with the effort.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.