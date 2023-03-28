The Ligonier Valley softball team, much like the baseball team, got its first official game in on Monday at Donaldson Field, where the Lady Rams blanked Valley 2-0 for a nonsection win.
“It is the first game out of the chute,” LV coach Mark Zimmerman said. “We did get a couple of scrimmages in, but it was the first game out of the chute. We left too many girls out there, but I am pretty pleased with the effort.”
Cheyenne Piper’s 12 strikeouts and one-hitter helped to get the Lady Rams their first win of the season in their first game of the season.
“She did a nice job,” Zimmerman said. “She got a lot of experience last year with Maddie (Griffin) having some injuries. We were trying to save Maddie a bit, (Cheyenne) got a lot of work last year. She had pitched well here in the early part of the year. Hopefully, she is just going to get stronger. (Valley) did a nice job; they were jumping in on her.”
The Lady Rams two runs came in the bottom of the third when Peyton LaVale doubled, driving in two RBIs that would eventually give Ligonier Valley the win.
Zimmerman was impressed with his team’s bats.
“We are putting some balls in play. We got stung with a couple tough ones, like that little loopy fall. We needed a few more hits, but we are making contact with the ball. And if you are making contact with it, sooner or later good things are going to happen.”
Maizie Legge threw struck out 12 and allowed only one hit to lead Derry Area softball past Gateway 19-0 on Monday.
Izzy DePalma collected four hits in five at-bats to help lead the Lady Trojans to victory. DePalma singled in the first, hit a grand slam in the third, her second of the year, singled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.
Sophia Doherty hit her first and second home runs of the year collecting 6 RBIs on the day.
Derry tallied ten runs in the sixth inning. Sophia Doherty, Bailey Legge, Katie Dunlap, Mazie Legge, Francesca DePalma, and Izzy DePalma all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Lady Trojans tallied four home runs on the day. DePalma had a long ball in the third inning. Doherty had a dinger in the fourth and sixth innings. Rebecca Huss went for the long ball in the third inning, her first of the year.
Derry collected 19 hits on the day. Izzy DePalma, B. Legge, Doherty, Huss, F. DePalma, and M. Legge each collected multiple hits for Derry.
