Maddie Griffin eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark and tossed another no-hitter as the Ligonier Valley softball team blanked Connellsville Area, 7-0, in a home exhibition on Wednesday.
Griffin fanned 18 out of 25 batters she faced during her complete-game shutout. She walked four Lady Falcons and hit one — throwing 68 out 117 pitches for strikes.
The junior has recorded 211 strikeouts and nine no-hitters in 90 innings pitched this season — an average of 15 per game — for the Lady Rams, who finished the regular season with a 16-1 record. Ligonier Valley now awaits its WPIAL Class 3A Playoff pairing.
Connellsville Area was the second Class 5A opponent Ligonier Valley defeated this week. The Lady Rams shut out Chartiers Valley, 5-0, on Monday, as Griffin pitched a one-hitter in that game.
Ligonier Valley captured the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 championship with a blemish-free 11-0 record. The Lady Rams reached the playoffs for a 12th straight year in their return to District 7 after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6.
For the past 20 years, Ligonier Valley was a member of the Heritage Conference — where the Lady Rams won a title in 2019 but lost in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs later that season.
On Wednesday, Ligonier Valley led 1-0 after the first inning and scored six runs over its final two innings at the plate to secure a seven-run shutout.
Bella Vargulish led Ligonier Valley at the plate with three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Griffin followed with two singles, two RBI and two runs.
Kailey Johnston, Eden Krouse, Bella Schueltz and Haley Boyd each singled. Johnston also drove in a run for the Lady Rams, who produced seven runs on nine hits.
Iris Burd took the loss for Connellsville Area, pitching six innings while allowing seven runs, four earned, on nine hits. She also had four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.
Ligonier Valley has scored 109 runs in 15 total games played this season, and the Lady Rams have allowed just five runs. In nine contested section games, the Lady Rams outscored the opposition, 72-2.
During Griffin’s stellar season in the circle, she has recorded 12 shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 14 games pitched this season. Griffin has allowed just five runs — four earned — on 13 hits with 24 walks, and 11 hit-batsmen this year.
———Connellsville Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
Kinneer 1 0 0 Griffin 3 2 2 Adams 2 0 0 Boyd 3 2 1 Younkin 0 0 0 Johnston 2 0 1 King 2 0 0 Vargulish 4 0 3 McClean 2 0 0 Piper 4 0 0 Moorhead 0 0 0 LaVale 3 0 1 Davis 3 0 0 Wallace 3 1 0 Burd 3 0 0 Schueltz 3 1 0 Jansen 2 0 0 Krouse 3 1 1 Basinger 1 0 0 Orndorff 2 0 0 Wilson 1 0 0 Campbell 1 0 0
Totals 20 0 0 Totals 28 7 9Connellsvlle 000 000 0 — 0 0 2Lig. Valley 100 033 x — 7 9 0 Doubles: Vargulish Strikeouts by: Griffin-18 (LV); Burd-4 (CA) Base on balls by: Griffin-4 (LV); Burd-2 (CA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Iris Burd
