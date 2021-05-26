The top-seeded Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team will be in action today with a trip to the district championship game on the line.
No. 1 Ligonier Valley will meet No. 5 Shenango, during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal-round game, 4 p.m. today at Mars Area High School.
A win will send Ligonier Valley to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game, scheduled for June 2 or 3, where the Lady Rams would play No. 2 Laurel or No. 3 Frazier at California University of Pennsylvania. Laurel and Frazier meet, 2 p.m. today at Mars Area High School for a trip to the district championship game.
Ligonier Valley moved to the WPIAL after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6, and the Lady Rams are already on the cusp of the district championship game during the first season in their new home.
The Lady Rams rolled through the regular season with a 16-1 record, including an unblemished 11-0 mark in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play. Their only loss came in exhibition play against Class 3A finalist Mount Pleasant Area.
Ligonier Valley opened the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs with a perfect game, as junior ace Madison Griffin led the Lady Rams to a five-inning, mercy-rule rout of California Area.
She did it again on Monday, as Griffin threw a one-hitter in the circle and came up with the decisive game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, pushing the Lady Rams past the feisty No. 9 seed, Neshannock, 1-0, also at Mars Area High School. Ruby Wallace also played her part with a potential game-saving catch in the sixth inning and the eventual winning run in the seventh.
Griffin has struck out 241 batters in 102 innings pitched this season. She carries a 15-1 record with 13 shutouts, as Griffin has allowed five runs all season, four earned, and 14 hits with 26 walks in 16 games.
Mia Edwards helped No. 5 Shenango advance to the semifinals, as the Lady Wildcats no-hit Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 9-0, in the other quarterfinal game played on Monday to set up Wednesday’s showdown.
Ligonier Valley clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 2A State Softball Playoffs following the Lady Rams’ win on Monday against Neshannock. The Lady Rams were last in the state playoffs in 2017 when they played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round.
The first round of the state playoffs is scheduled to begin, Monday June 7, while the quarterfinals are set for later that week. The state semifinals are scheduled for June 14 and the PIAA Class 2A State Softball Championship game is slated for 11 a.m. at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State.
The fourth-place team from District 7 will open the state playoffs against the WPIAL Class 2A champion, while the runner-up meets the District 5 champion. The third-place team from the WPIAL is scheduled to open the state playoffs against the District 10 champion.
Top-seeded Mount Pleasant Area advanced to the district title game after shutting out No. 4 Avonworth, 8-0, during a semifinal game Tuesday at Penn-Trafford. The Lady Vikings now face No. 11 Ellwood City in the championship June 2 or 3 at California University of Pennsylvania.
