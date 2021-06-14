A trip to the state championship is on the line today for the Ligonier Valley softball team.
The Lady Rams face District 10 runner-up Union City (22-1) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, 2:30 p.m. today at Slippery Rock University.
The winner earns a trip to the PIAA title game scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
Both teams are making their first-ever state semifinal appearance — while Ligonier Valley (21-2) is two wins away from becoming the school’s first-ever state champion.
The last Ligonier Valley team to advance to the final four in state competition was the 2016 Ligonier Valley football team, which lost in the Class 2A semifinal. The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team is the only other girls team in school history to advance this far in state competition. The then-Lady Mounties finished fourth in the state in the double elimination tournament in 1976.
Six other Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley athletic teams — other than the 1976 girls’ volleyball team — reached the state semifinal. The Laurel Valley football team lost in the Class A semifinal in 1993 and the Laurel Valley basketball team fell in the Class A state championship game in 1981. The Laurel Valley boys’ basketball team won semifinal-round matchups in 1969, 1970 and 1971, but lost in the state championship game, and the Rams lost the semifinal in 1972 and the consolation game to take fourth in the state that year.
The Ligonier Valley softball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. In 2013, the Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Ellwood City in the opening round of the 2017 state playoffs.
Union City reached the state semifinals with a 6-5 win against WPIAL champion Laurel in 10 innings on Thursday. Union City scored three runs during the top of the tenth and held off Laurel for the victory. Sharpsville handed Union City its first and only loss, 1-0, to capture the District 10 title. One week later, Ligonier Valley edged Sharpsville, 3-2, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Union City shut out District 9 winner Moniteau, 9-0, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs before Thursday’s quarterfinal win versus Laurel. Union City has put up double-digit runs in 13 of 23 games this season — but hasn’t done so in its past four. The Lady Bears have produced 277 runs this season while surrendering 21. Both totals are nearly double those of Ligonier Valley, which has scored 145 runs while allowing just 10.
Four Union City batters have more than 27 RBI: Senior Sydney Gilbert, senior Cyaira Zielinski, senior Eliza Reynolds and sophomore Emylee Zielinski.
But Union City’s high-powered offense will be tested by Ligonier Valley’s ace twirler Maddie Griffin.
During Ligonier Valley’s 1-0 state quarterfinal victory against Chestnut Ridge, Griffin struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced. She only allowed one hit while striking out 11 and walking one. Her season strikeout total increased to 287 in 128 innings pitched.
Griffin now touts a 18-2 record — surrendering just 20 hits and 10 runs (six earned) all year. She tossed her 16th shutout on Thursday to go along with four perfect games and 11 no-hitters.
Also today, the Mount Pleasant Area softball team faces District 9 champion Punxsutawney, 1 p.m. at St. Francis University.
The Lady Vikings have not surrendered a run during their WPIAL-title-winning and PIAA state playoff run. They reached the state semifinals with a 3-0 win against Avonworth during a game played over two days. MPA has outscored its opponents 36-0 so far in the postseason.
MPA finished WPIAL runner-up in 2019 with a 3-0 loss against Elizabeth Forward, the same team that also defeated the Lady Vikings in the state semifinals that year. In 2017, MPA fell in the district semifinals, but bounced back to win the program’s first-ever PIAA championship with a 5-3 victory over Tunkhannock. After capturing the program’s first-ever WPIAL title in 2016, the Lady Vikings lost to Bellefonte, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 3A first round. MPA won the WPIAL title in 2015 with a 10-win over West Allegheny.
