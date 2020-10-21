The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team extracted revenge against visiting North Star with a 4-2 victory during a senior night exhibition match played Tuesday at Weller Field.
The Lady Rams — which fell twice against North Star last season — concluded their regular season with a 2-7 record in the WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 and 4-11 overall.
Kaelyn Adams and Tatum Hoffman each scored twice during Ligonier Valley’s two-goal win.
“North Star is having a bit of a down year, and a lot of the same problems we’ve had ... but we always know North Star games will be a battle,” Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang said. “I can probably name eight other times over my career we’ve gone into a game versus North Star thinking it was a down year for them and we were going to win and ending up on the wrong side of the result.”
Not this time, as the Lady Rams put forth a winning effort against North Star on senior night.
Adams put Ligonier Valley ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 11th minute off an assist by Bella Schueltz. Hoffman soon extended the Lady Rams’ lead, this time with Adams providing the assist.
North Star scored five minutes later to make it 2-1, but Hoffman quickly responded to reclaim Ligonier Valley’s two-goal lead, scoring off a solo-effort.
North Star once again cut the lead to one, but the Lady Rams answered almost immediately Adams scored her second off a Hoffman assist to make it 4-2.
All six goals were scored during the first half.
“I really liked tonight that both times they scored, we almost immediately responded and got a goal right back to keep our margin at two,” Vogelsang said.
“I also liked that I challenged them at halftime to control possession more, and they did just that in the second half.”
Seniors Zoe Ferry, Carol Woods, and Savannah Martinez joined Hoffman and Schueltz in playing a solid final home match.
“Our five seniors are class acts and will leave a lasting legacy on this program, so I absolutely was proud they could end their home career with a win,” Vogelsang said.
Sophomores Maddy Manges and Megan Glista joined Adams with strong performances.
The Lady Rams qualified for the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs during their first season playing in District 7.
“We’ll find out (Wednesday) who we get in the playoffs,” Vogelsang said.
“I’m almost certain we’ll be a decided underdog but we’ll embrace that role and go into it with nothing to lose. I’ll learn everything I can between when we find out our opponent and when we play them and we’ll give it our best shot.
“Quite simply, it’s been an awesome group this year and I’m proud they can end their year in the playoffs.”
