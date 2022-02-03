The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team captured its second win of the season Wednesday in a 46-8 rout of host Jeannette in exhibition play.
The Lady Rams, who improved to 2-15 overall, snapped a four-game losing streak. Their other win came last month against Valley, which snapped a 28-game skid.
Ligonier Valley had no trouble Wednesday, holding Jeannette scoreless in a 13-0 first quarter and using another big run the next frame to take a commanding 29-4 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Lady Rams held a 17-4 scoring edge, including a 13-1 flurry that spanned the third quarter.
Madison Marinchak led the way offensively for Ligonier Valley. She poured in a game-best 25 points, including five 3-pointers, to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Sydnee Foust also had a solid all-around game for the Lady Rams, tallying seven points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Amanda Woods added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Lyla Barr chipped in 12 rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks.
Jeannette (0-15), conversely, is averaging only 14.9 points per game and was held to single digits Wednesday for the third time this season.
Ligonier Valley resumes section play at 7:15 p.m. today when it hosts West Mifflin.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (46) Woods 1-0-2; Marinchak 10-0-25; Myers 1-0-2; Barr 2-0-4; Griffin 2-0-4; Foust 3-1-7; Rosinski 1-0-2. Totals, 20-1(3)—46.
JEANNETTE (8) Rigney 0-1-1; Lock 1-1-3; Rensey 1-0-2; Wright 1-0-2. Totals, 3-2(7)—8. Score by Quarters
