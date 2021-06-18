STATE COLLEGE — It’s never too early for a team to look ahead to the next season, even immediately following a heartbreaking defeat in a state championship game.
For the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team, which returns four starters and a pitcher who allowed just 12 runs all season, it’s almost hard not to.
“I want to be here next year,” junior pitcher Maddie Griffin said following the Lady Rams’ 1-0 defeat against Line Mountain in the PIAA Class 2A Championship game on Thursday at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
Griffin had 17 strikeouts and zero walks, but she allowed six hits, including a game-winning walk-off double by Kaely Walshaw in the ninth inning which scored courtesy runner Brooke Barwick.
Line Mountain’s game-winning run was just the eighth earned run Griffin allowed in 144 innings this season. She finished the season with a 19-3 record, surrendering 28 hits, while recording 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters and four perfect games. She had 316 strikeouts while issuing 39 walks. She also hit 12 batters, including one against Line Mountain.
“She’s just been phenomenal for us,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said. “She has just been everything that you could ask for. A lot of times she just went out there and put it in cruise control. We’d score some runs and then just watch her stand there and strike some girls out.”
If the Lady Rams want to return to the state title game next season, Griffin will need to match her dominance in the circle from the 2021 season. And Zimmerman fully expects her to do just that.
“Maddie will be a big part of it next year. I don’t think she’s going to tail off any,” he said. “She’s an extremely hard worker. She’s going to take it personal, and she’s going to go work even harder on her pitching, which is hard to do, because she works very hard on it now.”
Ligonier Valley finished the season with a 22-3 record as the third-place team in the WPIAL and runner-up in PIAA Class 2A.
Griffin will also be key to Ligonier Valley’s success at the plate next season. This year, she led the way offensively with 37 hits, six doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 30 runs scored.
Her fierce determination to win spills over onto her teammates — who look to the junior pitcher for confidence.
“Maddie gives you confidence, she’s amazing,” said senior right fielder Bella Vargulish. “She’s going to do great things. I’m so proud of her.”
Senior Kailey Johnston expressed a similar sentiment.
“I think Maddie is super motivating. She kind of holds us together,” Johnston said.
Sophomore Haley Boyd was one of Ligonier Valley’s top hitters this season. She had 29 hits, with four doubles, five triples, 24 RBI and 21 runs. She referred to Griffin as “the battery of this team.”
“She works this team’s offense and defense. We love having her,” Boyd said. “Having her back next year is really motivating us to keep going and make it farther.”
The Lady Rams will also return starters Cheyenne Piper, a freshman, and sophomore Ruby Wallace.
Wallace entered Thursday’s title match batting .316 with 18 hits, seven doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs. Piper finished the season with 12 RBI, 14 runs and four doubles for the Lady Rams.
“We have a nice core coming back,” Zimmerman said. “Wallace is coming back, Piper is coming back — they’ve gotten off to a really good start. Boyd’s coming back; she’s a really nice player.”
While Ligonier Valley can rely on Griffin defensively, the team knows that hitting is an area the Lady Rams need to work on during the offseason.
When asked what the Lady Rams will need to do to return to the state title game, Griffin quickly provided a one-word answer: “Hit.”
“Other than that, I think we’re fine, our defense is fine,” she said. “We just need to put more runs on the board, obviously.”
The Lady Rams also return current junior Kendall Domurot and sophomore Payton LaVale, along with a group of freshmen that Zimmerman expects to step into varsity action next season.
However, the head coach acknowledged that the team is also losing a solid group of five seniors who were instrumental to the Lady Rams’ success during their historic season. They are Bella Schueltz, Jordan Hofecker, Eden Krouse, Kailey Johnston and Bella Vargulish.
“I have never experienced a connection with these girls like I have in a really long time,” Johnston said. “We worked super well together. While none of us are going to college to play softball, we’re just very motivating and we like to help the younger girls.”
Added Vargulish: “Kailey and I have been best friends for a long time. And the other girls were all super close. So it’s great to be together and get to have a whole season together, especially since we didn’t get to have a season last year (because of COVID-19).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.