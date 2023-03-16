20230316-LVsoftball.jpg

The Lady Rams prepare for a game last season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

After an upset loss in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, the Ligonier Valley Rams softball team is ready to improve upon last year. However, the Rams will have to do it without their former star pitcher, Maddie Griffin, who committed to play at Youngstown State.

However, filling in that leadership role are junior Cheyenne Piper, senior Ruby Wallace and senior Payton Lavale.

