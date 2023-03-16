After an upset loss in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, the Ligonier Valley Rams softball team is ready to improve upon last year. However, the Rams will have to do it without their former star pitcher, Maddie Griffin, who committed to play at Youngstown State.
However, filling in that leadership role are junior Cheyenne Piper, senior Ruby Wallace and senior Payton Lavale.
The team has the highest respect for each other. “I think Ruby, being a senior, has definitely taken an initiative with the younger girls in trying to show them the ropes of the program. Cheyenne has also been a great leader and an incredibly hard worker,” said Lavale.
The team is determined to make it back to the PIAA title game, as they did in 2021. “We’re definitely going to work a ton on our offense to become a stronger hitting team overall. We’ve been trying out players in different positions to give us the best chance at a strong defense behind our pitcher,” said Lavale.
Ligonier Valley will start its season on March 24 at Punxsutawney. Ligonier will play in 3A this year.
