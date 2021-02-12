The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team suffered a 35-point margin of defeat against Mount Pleasant Area, 65-30, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Thursday at Mount Pleasant Area.
The 35-point margin equals Ligonier Valley’s season average, but this setback was anything but typical for the Lady Rams, who made strides on Thursday against Mount Pleasant Area.
The Lady Rams led throughout most of the first quarter and had the deficit down to single digits in the third period, but Mount Pleasant Area went on a big run and the Lady Vikings were able to pull away for the eventual mercy-rule victory.
Abby Painter led the Lady Rams with eight points and seven rebounds. Madison Marinchak scored six points, while Lizzy Crissman contributed two points and a pair of boards. The Lady Rams connected on five three-pointers, as Marinchak and Maddie Griffin drained a pair, while Carol Woods also picked up a triple.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-7 in section play and 0-8 overall. It was the second-highest scoring output of the season, trailing only the 10-point setback against Yough in the opener, which saw the Lady Rams put up 38 points.
Mount Pleasant Area improved to 2-5 in the section and 5-6 overall. The Lady Vikings previously fell by just seven points against West Mifflin Area, the second-place team in the section.
But the Lady Rams took it to Mount Pleasant Area early. Ligonier Valley scored nine of the first 13 and 11 of the first 16 points for leads of 9-4 and 11-5, respectively. The Lady Rams led throughout the first quarter until Mount Pleasant Area tied it with 40.6 seconds to play and later took a 13-11 lead after eight minutes.
Mount Pleasant Area opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 25-11 lead. But a Ligonier Valley bucket at the four-minute mark stopped the Mount Pleasant Area streak, as the Lady Rams trailed by just 12 points despite the momentum shift. Ligonier Valley hit a three-pointer before the end of the half as Mount Pleasant Area outscored the Lady Rams, 21-5, in the period and led, 34-16, at the break.
But the Lady Rams weren’t done.
Ligonier Valley drained a trio of three-pointers in succession and scored 11 of the first 13 points of the third quarter. That cut the once 18-point hole to single digits, as Ligonier Valley trailed by just nine points, 34-25, just 2:10 into the third quarter.
The teams traded baskets, as Ligonier Valley had the deficit to nine points for a second time, 36-27, before Mount Pleasant Area pulled away for good. The Lady Vikings closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run and outscored Ligonier Valley 14-11 for the period to hold a 48-27 lead through three quarters.
Mount Pleasant Area extended its run into the fourth quarter and triggered the 30-point mercy rule with 4:14 to play on a jumper, 58-27. The Lady Vikings closed a 25-0 run on a free throw before a subsequent Ligonier Valley free throw stopped the Mount Pleasant Area streak at 61-28 with 2:53 to play. Ligonier Valley managed one more field goal, as the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Rams 17-3 in the final eight minutes.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant Area with a game-high 35 points, while Haylie Brunson also finished in double figures with 10 points.
The two teams are scheduled to go at it again, as Ligonier Valley hosts Mount Pleasant Area on Tuesday.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (30)
A Woods 0-1-1; Marinchak 2-0-6; C Woods 2-0-5; Crissman 1-0-2; Boyd 1-0-2; Painter 4-0-8; Griffin 2-0-6. Totals, 12-1(5)—30
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA (65)
Kar Leech 1-0-3; Tate 1-2-4; Kas Leech 1-1-3; Stanek 1-2-4; Hutchinson 0-0-0; Bailey 1-2-4; Brunson 4-2-10; Zelmore 12-11-35. Totals, 23-18(24)—65
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 11 5 11 3 — 30 Mount Pleasant 13 21 14 17 — 65
Three-point field goals: Griffin-2, Marinchak-2, C Woods; Leech
