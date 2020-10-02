The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team swept East Allegheny, and Greater Latrobe earned a back-and-forth, 3-2, victory against Norwin, both on Thursday.
The Lady Rams took the first set, 25-12, and won the second by 22 points at 25-3. Ligonier Valley finished the sweep with a 25-14 win to improve to 4-2 overall.
Haley Stormer and Kailey Johnston each contributed seven service aces. Hayley Oates recorded six aces and Paige Hickman had four. Stormer led the Lady Rams offensively with six kills. Lizzy Crissman tallied two blocks, while Bella Vargulish had 10 assists.
Ligonier Valley hosts Frazier at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
With the score tied at 23, Greater Latrobe notched the final two points to claim game one. Norwin took the second, 25-18, and the Lady Wildcats responded to win the third, 25-16. Norwin rallied with a 26-24 win to send the match to a fifth game, but Greater Latrobe recorded the game’s final three points with the score tied at 12 to earn a five-game victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 5-1 in the section 6-1 overall. They travel to section-leader Oakland Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats fell earlier this season to Oakland Catholic by a 3-0 sweep.
Emma Fenton again led Greater Latrobe offensively with 13 kills, adding five digs, three blocks and an ace.
Greater Latrobe’s middle hitters also played a key role in the Lady Wildcats’ scoring as Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair each recorded eight kills and three blocks.
Gracie Wetzel and Lily Fenton each tallied four kills, and Maya Krehlik added two with two aces.
Lily Fenton and Emma Fenton combined for 35 assists, posting 23 and 12, respectively.
On the defensive side, Bailey Watson paced Latrobe with 12 digs, while Maya Krehlik had seven. Emma Fenton added five digs and Lily Fenton had four.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity squad also won, 2-0, with scores of 25-9 and 25-14.
Greater Latrobe’s JVs fell in two games, losing 25-20 and 25-22.
Madison Gresh, Elle Snyder, Paige Watson and Celsey Johnson each recorded one kill for the Lady Wildcats. Giovanna Jones tallied four aces from a defensive position. Jones posted a team-high three digs, and Paige Watson chalked up three blocks. Ava Krehlik recorded four assists.
