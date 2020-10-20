Ligonier Valley won its third consecutive girls’ volleyball match with a victory against East Allegheny, while Greater Latrobe fell in four sets to Penn-Trafford, both on Monday in section play.
The Lady Rams swept East Allegheny in a rout by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-4 during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup. Ligonier Valley improved to 7-4 in the conference and 8-4 overall. With their matchup Thursday against Derry Area having been cancelled because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at Derry Area, the Lady Rams now await WPIAL Class 2A playoff seeding.
Haley Stormer pounded nine kills and nine service points, including five aces, to lead the Lady Rams offensively. Bella Vargulish provided a team-high 14 assists and 13 service points, including nine aces.
Taylor Meier had six kills, and Kailey Johnston had four kills, six service points (one ace) and an assist. Haylee Oates contributed 11 points off her serve, including an ace, while Sarah Sheeder and Paige Hickman each tallied seven points from serve.
The Lady Wildcats dropped another WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest against Penn-Trafford, 3-1. Greater Latrobe split the season slate with Penn-Trafford after defeating the Lady Warriors in five games on Sept. 16.
Penn-Trafford took the first game, 25-21, with Greater Latrobe winning the second, 25-20. However, the Lady Warriors closed, 25-12 and 25-8, as the Lady Wildcats fell to 6-4 in section play and 7-4 overall.
Emma Fenton recorded seven kills to guide Greater Latrobe offensively. Maya Krehlik and Lily Fenton each tallied five kills, and the balance of the Lady Wildcats’ scoring came from Gracie Wetzel with four kills and Anna Rafferty, three.
Lily Fenton led Greater Latrobe with 14 assists, with Emma Fenton recording eight. Defensively, Bailey Watson led the varsity squad with 13 digs, with an additional 15 digs provided by Emma Fenton (7), Lily Fenton (5), and Rafferty with three.
The Lady Wildcats host Connellsville Area, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday where they’ll honor seniors, Emma Fenton and Gracie Wetzel.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team swept East Allegheny, 2-0, by scores of 25-10 and 25-14. The Lady Rams’ JV squad moved to 10-2 overall.
Neve Dowden scored Ligonier Valley’s first 13 points from serve in game one, including 10 aces.
Jaden Cunningham recorded four points from serve, including two aces, while Marley Bergman had three kills and six aces.
Alexa Harding and Ruby Wallace each contributed two kills.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team fell, 2-0, against Penn-Trafford. Both game scores were 25-10.
Elle Snyder posted the high mark on offense with three kills, and Madison Gresh tallied two. Giovanna Jones led Greater Latrobe’s JV squad defensively with five digs, and Elle Snyder had four.
Gabby Sukay, in her first match as setter, dished out six assists.
