The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team earned a second consecutive sweep on Monday.
The Lady Rams defeated visiting Frazier, 3-0, during an exhibition match to improve to 5-2 overall. Ligonier Valley scored 25-13 and 25-21 wins in the first two games and closed, 27-25, for the victory.
The Lady Rams host Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m. tonight for a Class 2A, Section 3 matchup. Deer Lakes defeated Ligonier Valley in the last meeting on Sept. 23, a day after the Lady Rams were handed their first loss of the season to section-opponent South Allegheny, 3-2.
Ligonier Valley picked up a 3-0 win against East Allegheny last Thursday.
Bella Vargulish guided the Lady Rams offensively with 13 service points, including three aces and eight assists. Sarah Sheeder contributed 11 service points, including two aces and 12 digs.
Haley Stormer tallied five kills, and Kailey Johnston had four. Lizzy Crissman recorded two blocks during the Lady Rams’ victory.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team improved to 6-1 with a two-game sweep. Scores were 25-20 and 25-11.
Teagan Peltz-Palko posted a team-high eight service points, including two aces. Abby Tutino recorded seven service points, including an ace.
Ruby Wallace and Lizzy Crissman each had five kills, while Saylor Clise and Peltz-Palko each tallied four assists.
