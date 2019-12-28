Shut out in one quarter and managing only a single point in another, the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team fell to the host Wolves, 62-15, in Friday’s first round of the West Shamokin Tournament.
Carol Woods and Haley Boyd accounted for 11 of the points for the Lady Rams (1-6) with six and five, respectively. Liz Crissman had eight rebounds, and Katie Lawson seven rebounds.
Five players had at least eight points for West Shamokin (4-3). Sophie Fusaro netted 16 points, Lydia McIlwain 10, Shelby Cessna and Abby Oesterling nine each, and Lexie Young eight.
The defeat drops the Ligonier Valley into Saturday’s consolation game at 3 p.m.
———
West Shamokin Tournament First Round LIGONIER VALLEY (15)
Adams 0-0-0; Woods 2-1-6; Boyd 2-0-5; Crissman 1-0-2; Lawson 1-0-2. Totals, 6-1(4)—15x
WEST SHAMOKIN (62)
She. Cessna 4-1-9; Sha. Cessna 1-0-2; S. Fusaro 6-2-16; Oesterling 3-2-9; McIlwain 5-0-10; Young 3-2-8; M. Fusaro 2-0-4; Coleman 0-0-0; Lucas 2-0-4. Totals, 26-7(16)—62
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 1 8 0 6 — 15 West Shamokin 16 18 20 8 — 62
Three-point field goals: Woods, Boyd; S. Fusaro-2, Oesterling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.