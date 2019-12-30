Liz Crissman’s eight rebounds and seven blocks weren’t near enough as the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team dropped Saturday’s consolation game of the West Shamokin Tournament to Redbank Valley, 67-26.
No one was in double figures in scoring for the Lady Rams (1-7) with Kaelyn Adams’ seven points being the most. She also had three blocked shots.
Katie Lawson also had eight rebounds, and Haley Boyd and Maddie Griffin six each. Griffin added a pair of assists for LV.
For Redbank Valley, Tara Hinderliter poured in 38 points and went over 1,000 for her career. She now has 1,008.
Ligonier Valley is now off until Jan. 6 when it hosts United in District 6 Heritage Conference play.
———
West Shamokin Tournament Girls Consolation LIGONIER VALLEY (26)
Adams 2-2-7; Woods 2-0-5; Boyd 2-0-5; Crissman 2-0-4; Griffin 2-0-5. Lawson 0-0-0. Totals, 10-2(5)—26
REDBANK VALLEY (67)
Hinderliter 14-8-38; Smith 1-1-3; E. Huffman 1-0-3; Shoemaker 1-0-3; Forringer 1-0-2; Davis 2-0-4; Couse 1-0-2; A. Huffman 3-0-8; Dinger 0-2-2; Rearick 1-0-2; Gourley 0-0-0. Totals, 25-11(18)—67
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 9 8 3 6 — 26 Redbank Valley 20 16 13 18 — 67
Three-point field goals: Adams, Woods, Boyd, Griffin; Hinderliter-2, A. Huffman-2, E. Huffman, Shoemaker
