Held to only two points in the first half, the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team fell to one-loss United, 56-16, in a District 6 Heritage Conference home game Monday.
Haley Boyd’s eight points, including two threes, were the most for the Lady Rams (1-8). Liz Crissman had six rebounds and five blocked shots, and Carol Woods four steals and three points.
United (11-1) got balanced scoring as four players had seven or more points with Maddison Duplin getting 10.
Ligonier Valley continues conference play Wednesday at Homer-Center.
UNITED (56)
Susick 1-1-3; Duplin 5-0-10; Fry 2-2-7; Murlin 3-0-7; Donelson 4-0-9; Silk 1-0-2; Bevard 1-0-2; Rodkey 1-2-4; Overdorff 2-2-6; Peters 1-0-2; Mack 2-0-4. Totals, 23-7(14)—56
LIGONIER VALLEY (16)
Woods 1-0-3; Lawson 0-0-0; Boyd 3-0-8; Crissman 1-0-2; Griffin 1-1-3; Jasper 0-0-0; Myers 0-0-0; Painter 0-0-0. Totals, 6-1(4)—16
Score by Quarters
United 18 20 11 7 — 56 Ligonier Valley 0 2 11 3 — 16
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2, Woods; Fry, Murlin, Donelson
