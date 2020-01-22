Despite 17 points from Kaelyn Adams, Ligonier Valley suffered a 68-37 District 6 Heritage Conference girls’ basektball setback to host Saltsburg on Wednesday.
The defeat drops the Lady Rams to 2-12. Saltsburg is now 10-7.
Haley Boyd was also in double figures in scoring for LV with 11 points. Lizzy Crissman had nine rebounds, and Maddie Griffin eight.
Saltsburg’s Abbie Dickie was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points. Courtney Battistelli had 16, and Eden Plowman 11 for the Lady Trojans.
Ligonier Valley is back in conference play today at home against Blairsville.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (37)
Adams 6-1-17; Woods 0-1-1; Lawson 1-0-2; Boyd 4-0-11; Crissman 2-0-4; Griffin 1-0-2. Totals, 14-2(5)—37
SALTSBURG (68)
Dickie 10-4-25; Simpson 3-2-8; Battistelli 7-0-16; Plowman 4-2-11; Cindric 2-1-6; Fink 1-0-2. Totals, 27-9(16)—68
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 8 11 7 11 — 37 Saltsburg 24 18 12 14 — 68
Three-point field goals: Adams-4, Boyd-3; Battistelli-2, Plowman, Dickie, Cindric
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.