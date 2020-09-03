The Ligonier Valley girls golf team stayed perfect with another win.
The Lady Rams downed Southmoreland, 209-216, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match played Wednesday at Champion Lakes.
Haley Boyd and Lauren Brant were overall low medalists for the match, leading the Lady Rams (2-0), as they both tallied a 49. Amanda Woods followed with a 52 and Becca Blotzer shot a 59 for the Ligonier Valley girls.
Sophia Price paced Southmoreland (0-2) with a 52, while Kendall Yuhouse followed with a 54. Amanda Sokol and Gracey Louchs both carded a 55 for the Lady Scotties.
Also on Tuesday, Greensburg Central Catholic defeated Derry Area, 158-229, during a Section 1-AA match played at Mount Odin.
Meghan Zambruno paced GCC with an even par 37, while sister Ella finished two strokes off the pace with a 39. Izzy Aigner carded for 41 for the Lady Centurions and Angela Dewicki ended with a 42.
Ariella Eisworth shot a 54, leading Derry Area, and ending with her first career team honors as low medalist. Freshman Allie Chamberlain also fired a personal best 57 for the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area is back in action 3 p.m. Friday against rival Mount Pleasant Area at Latrobe Elks.
Ligonier Valley is also back in action on Friday, as the Lady Rams meet Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m. at Mount Odin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.