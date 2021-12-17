The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team kept it close, but the Lady Rams weren’t able to keep up with Yough during a 37-20 defeat in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Thursday at Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-1 in section play and 0-3 overall. The Lady Rams opened the season with a pair of losses at the Greensburg Salem tournament this past weekend. Ligonier Valley lost, 50-16, against tournament host Greensburg Salem before a 20-point setback against Mount Pleasant Area the following morning.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 6 p.m. Friday at Jeannette. The Lady Jayhawks are also 0-3 overall and have been outscored 124-45 in three games. Derry Area routed the Lady Jayhawks by 35 points, as did California Area. Jeannette also suffered a nine-point setback against East Allegheny.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 13 points on five field goals, including a pair of three-pointers and a free throw. Madison Marinchak added six points on a three-pointer and three free throws.
Yough’s Lacie Gerdich led all scorers with 14 points. Mikayla Dixon also ended in double figures with 10 points for the Lady Cougars, who are 1-0 in conference play and 1-3 overall.
Yough jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Rams were able to keep it close, as Ligonier Valley limited Yough to just three second-quarter points. The Lady Rams couldn’t capitalize offensively, adding just one free throw, as Ligonier Valley trailed by 10 points, 15-5 at halftime.
Yough created separation in the third, as the Lady Cougars outscored Ligonier Valley, 12-7 in the quarter. Yough led by 15 points, 27-12, entering the final eight minutes. The Lady Cougars were able to finish it off, outscoring the Lady Rams, 10-8, in the fourth for the 17-point decision.
———
YOUGH (37)
L Gerdich 5-4-14; Dixon 5-0-10; Chewning 4-0-8; K Gerdich 1-1-3; Weiland 1-0-2. Totals, 16-5(15)—37
LIGONIER VALLEY (20)
Boyd 5-1-13; Marinchak 1-3-6; Painter 0-1-1; Miller 0-0-0; Griffin 0-0-0. Totals, 6-5(12)—20
Score by Quarters
Yough 12 3 12 10 — 37 Lig. Valley 4 1 7 8 — 20
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2, Marinchak
