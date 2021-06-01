Ligonier Valley softball head coach Mark Zimmerman recently received a much-welcomed history lesson from Hempfield Area’s four-time state title winning head coach Bob Kalp.
After the Lady Rams lost, 3-1, against Shenango in the WPIAL semifinals last week, Kalp called Zimmerman to remind him that his 1999 Hempfield Area team lost a game “they shouldn’t have lost” in the district semifinals, but regrouped and came back to win the PIAA state title that year.
The lesson hits home with Ligonier Valley, which on Thursday probably lost a game it shouldn’t have lost, either. Now, Zimmerman is hoping the Lady Rams can follow the same path as the Lady Spartans did in ‘99.
“It doesn’t matter how you get there,” said Zimmerman of the upcoming PIAA state playoffs. “If you get there, that’s all you care about. It doesn’t matter what else happens. Do you wish you would have won the WPIAL? Yeah. But does it matter? No.”
But first, top-seeded Ligonier Valley faces No. 3 Frazier in the WPIAL Class 2A third-place consolation game at 4 p.m. today at Norwin High School.
The Lady Rams just missed their chance to reach the district finals in the program’s return to the WPIAL after spending 50 years as a member of District 6 — the last 20 in the Heritage Conference. The program last made the state playoffs in 2017 when it played in District 6, and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in that year’s opening round.
During Ligonier Valley’s semifinals defeat, junior ace Maddie Griffin threw her 11th no-hitter of the season, but Shenango scored three runs in the second inning off two errors in the same play, before the game was suspended in the top of the third on Wednesday because of inclement weather. The game resumed Thursday, and the Lady Rams pulled a run back in the bottom of the third. But despite putting several runners in scoring position, they came up two runs shy.
In unusual circumstances, Griffin allowed three unearned runs while giving up zero hits. She issued a pair of walks in the top of the second, but also recorded two of her 13 strikeouts.
After inducing a weakly hit popup between the circle and home plate, Griffin lunged forward to make the catch, but backspin on the ball prevented her from hanging on.
The batter had already reached first base by the time Griffin gathered the ball. But seeing an opportunity to record the final out at second base, Griffin made an errant throw, and the ball rolled to the centerfield fence, allowing all three runners to score.
“She feels bad, but I understand where she’s coming from,” Zimmerman said. “She tried to make a play and it didn’t work out. But hey … you can’t go back. It’s already done. It’s over and you just got to move on.”
Griffin — over Wednesday and Thursday’s semifinal — increased her season strikeout total to 254. She has allowed just eight runs all season (four earned) along with 14 hits in 109 innings.
Against Shenango, Griffin issued four walks — two in the second and one each in the third and sixth innings — while allowing no hits.
The Lady Rams cut the deficit to one run, 3-1, in the bottom of the third after Eden Krouse singled and Griffin followed with a bunt-single. Haley Boyd singled to drive in Krouse, who had stolen third, but Ligonier Valley left two runners on base that inning, as Shenango’s senior ace Mia Edwards recorded two of her 11 strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Now, the Lady Rams have a shot at capturing third place in WPIAL Class 2A against Frazier, which had a 12-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals during a 15-4 loss to Laurel.
During Frazier’s dozen in wins in a row, the Lady Commodores scored more than 10 runs five times — pounding out 20 runs twice.
Despite Frazier’s seemingly high-powered offense, Zimmerman is keen on sticking to the game plan the Lady Rams have followed all year: Put the ball in Griffin’s hands and get runs on the scoreboard however they can.
“We’re just going to go with the same philosophy … We’ll put Maddie out there and try to play the best defense we can, and whatever happens, happens,” he said. “We’re just looking forward to getting back out on the field and playing.”
Frazier went undefeated in Section 3 with an 11-0 record. The Lady Commodores are 16-4 overall. They reached the semifinals with a 5-4 first-round win against Riverside, before defeating Chartiers-Houston, 4-1, in the quarterfinals.
Laurel pounded out 15 runs on 17 hits during its 11-run semifinals win against Frazier. The Lady Commodores look to sophomore Madison Bednar and freshman Nicole Palmer in the circle.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rams reached the consolation game with a 12-0 win against California in the first round, as Griffin threw a perfect game. She also hit the game-winning single during Ligonier Valley’s 1-0 quarterfinal-round win against Neshannock.
“Tuesday right now is all we care about,” Zimmerman said. “We’re going to try to play a good game against Frazier, and after that, wherever the chips fall, they fall. ... Whoever we’re playing (in the state tournament) that’s great, because we know that we’re playing. And right now, that’s all that matters.”
As for Thursday’s setback against Shenango, including Griffin’s second-inning, two-error play, Zimmerman realizes that hindsight is 20-20.
“We’re obviously not going to change anything,” he said. “Maddie has done a great job for us all year. And we’re going to stay behind her and do the same thing we’ve done.”
