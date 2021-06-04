The top-seeded Ligonier Valley softball team lost its WPIAL Class 2A semifinal-round matchup with No. 5 Shenango in unusual circumstances. But the Lady Rams bounced back with what head coach Mark Zimmerman called “a typical win for us” in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 2A third-place consolation game against Frazier.
In a 3-1 loss against Shenango, Ligonier Valley pitcher Maddie Griffin tossed her 11th no-hitter of the season but made two errors in one play which led to three runs crossing the plate. Five days later, however, Griffin threw her 15th shutout of the year in a 4-0 win against No. 3 Frazier and helped the Lady Rams get back on the winning track.
“It felt good,” Zimmerman said of defeating Frazier. “We wanted to come out and do the things that we do. And for the most part, we did that.”
Now, Ligonier Valley (19-2) hopes that winning performance carries into its PIAA Class 2A state playoff matchup against District 10 champion Sharpsville on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
The difference-maker in Tuesday’s win was that the Lady Rams provided Griffin with run support. After the game, Griffin noted that her pitching is looser when the Lady Rams generate more than one run.
Zimmerman also commented how that can alleviate pressure off his ace pitcher.
“We try to push a couple runs across the board as early as we can to try to get everybody, and Maddie, to feel a little relaxed,” Zimmerman said.
While Griffin’s pitching statistics stand alone, she also leads the teams in hits — 33 — and batting average at .500. She has 11 RBI and a team-high 27 runs.
In the circle, she’s thrown four perfect games to go along with 11 no-hitters and 15 shutouts. She fanned 13 batters against Frazier, increasing her season strikeout total to 267 in 116 innings. She has allowed just eight runs all season — four earned — along with 16 hits in 18 games. With a 16-2 record, Griffin has a .241 ERA.
If the Lady Rams want to match the result they produced against Frazier, they will look for offensive production throughout the rest of the lineup.
“Maddie usually gets it started,” Zimmerman said of his lead-off hitter. “She usually gets on base somehow, either bunts or slaps or whatever.”
Then there’s Haley Boyd, who has driven in a team-high 23 runs while batting .475 this season, with five triples.
“Boyd has thumped the ball well for us all year,” the head coach said. “She’s probably our heaviest-hitting girl as far as girls who hit with power.”
Kailey Johnston bats .400 with five doubles and 11 RBI, while Bella Vargulish has driven in 20 runs and scored 12.
“(Johnston) does a lot of good things. She’s got a nice stick for us,” Zimmerman said.
Elsewhere in the order, Ruby Wallace bats .313 with four doubles, Eden Krouse (.283, two doubles), Annabella Schueltz (.217, one double), Cheyenne Piper (.204, 12 RBI) Jordan Hofecker (.200, five RBI) and Payton LaVale has five hits.
“Then you get into the middle of the order, the girls that work hard ... those girls all contribute with hits, bunts, sacrifice, whatever they got to do,” Zimmerman said. “And of course, Eden Krouse batting ninth does a good job because when she gets on then Maddie and those other girls are coming behind her. The order has worked well for us this year. And hopefully it keeps going that way.”
Against Frazier, the Lady Rams pounded out four runs on eight hits. Boyd had two hits, including a double and a run, while Griffin singled twice and scored two times. Vargulish also contributed two singles and a run for the Lady Rams.
“We fought, got kids on base, moved them along, and we got some hits when we needed them,” Zimmerman said. “We did have some baserunning blunders where we maybe could have got a few more runs. But that’s OK. It was a typical win for us. We don’t score a lot of runs, but we don’t give up a lot either. So that helps, too.”
Ligonier Valley has never won a state title in any sport, and the Lady Rams want to change that.
“Well, it’s certainly something that I’ve told them for a long time,” Zimmerman said. “They’re pretty well aware of it. But of course there’s 15 other teams out there chasing the same dream.”
Ligonier Valley last made the state playoffs in 2017 when the Lady Rams played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round that season. The Lady Rams advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, in 2013, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010.
The Lady Rams will take their first step at making school history on Monday.
