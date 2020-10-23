The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team isn’t going to apologize for making the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs with just four wins.
The way the Lady Rams see it, they’re happy to be in the dance during their first season in the WPIAL.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team is the No. 15 seed in Class 1A and the Lady Rams will visit No. 2 Steel Valley, 1 p.m. Saturday for their first-ever WPIAL playoff soccer game.
“We are absolutely the decided underdog,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “We’re the newcomer. But ultimately, getting a chance to participate in post-season play in year one is the victory.”
Last October, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
In District 6, Ligonier Valley wasn’t part of a centralized soccer league, though the Lady Rams technically competed in the Heritage Conference and then a district playoffs that included teams from the WestPAC and others in Somerset County. During their first season in the WPIAL, the Lady Rams – part of WPIAL Section 1A – have witnessed an uptick in competition through 15 games, including a 14-goal section setback against No. 1-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic. The opposition outscored Ligonier Valley 78-24 during its first season in the WPIAL, including a 52-12 mark in section play.
Regardless of record, the Lady Rams are still headed to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
Ligonier Valley learned that it qualified for the first time in the WPIAL despite a 2-7 conference mark and a 4-11 overall record. The Lady Rams finished fifth in their section, but third-place Apollo-Ridge was ineligible, punching Ligonier Valley’s ticket to the playoffs.
“Great moments are born from great opportunity, and on Saturday, we have a great opportunity,” Vogelsang said. “Steel Valley is the heavy favorite, but if we were to somehow pull off the upset, it would be a great moment all of us would remember for the rest of our lives.”
Ligonier Valley lost its first seven games by a combined 52-3, as some of the struggles came because of the level of competition in the WPIAL along with injury and inexperience. The Lady Rams found their stride down the stretch with four wins in their final seven games, as Ligonier Valley was outscored by only a 26-21 margin in the second half of the season.
Vogelsang isn’t sure if Ligonier Valley earned the No. 15 seed – as opposed to the 16th and final seed given to Riverside – because of the Lady Rams’ second half of the season. Or if it was because the 16th seed would’ve matched the Lady Rams with top-seeded – and section opponent – Greensburg Central Catholic.
It doesn’t matter to Vogelsang. He will have his Lady Rams ready for their first playoff game.
“I’m excited to play a new opponent in a new stadium,” Vogelsang said. “One of the benefits of spectator limitations is that many schools have offered live streams of their games that are still accessible online. Since I found out (our opponent), I’ve been able to watch three different Steel Valley games so far.”
Steel Valley finished the regular season with a 12-0-1 record, including an 11-0-1 section mark. The Ironmen outscored the opposition by an 84-13 margin, including six shutouts. Serra Catholic is the lone common opponent between the teams, as Steel Valley scored a 3-2 win, while Ligonier Valley suffered a 8-0 defeat against the Lady Eagles. In that game, Ligonier Valley trailed just 1-0 at the break against Serra Catholic, playing with just 12 active girls before the Lady Eagles broke out for seven second-half goals.
“(Steel Valley) has a superstar in Kelsey Salopek,” Vogelsang said. “She was an All-WPIAL selection and from what I see, they try to channel much of their offense through her.”
Tatum Hoffman leads the Lady Rams offensively with 12 goals and seven assists, while Bella Schueltz follows with seven goals and seven assists. Kaelyn Adams scored five goals and four assists, and Carol Woods has three goals and five helpers this season. Keeper Savannah Martinez played every minute of every varsity game – the first time that happened in school history – and recorded two shutouts.
“Being able to go to the playoffs is huge because we are such a young team and it can show all of our underclassmen that hard work and dedication can be rewarded,” Adams said. “It’s also great for our senior class to get to end in the playoffs because they’ve been great role models to all of us all year.”
Sophomore midfielders Megan Glista and Maddy Manges both spotlighted the Lady Rams’ hard-working group and their senior leadership.
“We faced our hardships head on and this was due to the leadership of our amazing group of seniors,” Manges said. “I’m exciting the season will continue.”
It’s Vogelsang’s 19th playoff game in 19 years with six wins in the previous 18. It’s Ligonier Valley’s first playoff appearance since 2017 when the Lady Rams defeated Forest Hills, 3-0, before losing to Martinsburg Central on a goal with 90 seconds left.
Woods played significant minutes in both 2017 games off the bench as a freshman. But no one else on the team has additional playoff experience.
One thing is for certain: No one on the team has post-season experience in the WPIAL.
The Lady Rams will get their opportunity on Saturday during their first game in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
“Our senior class deserves to say that they ended their career in the playoffs,” Vogelsang said.
