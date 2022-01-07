It was the most competitive game of the season for the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team.
It was a five-point game entering the final eight minutes, but Belle Vernon Area was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for an eventual 49-41 victory against the Lady Rams during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Thursday at Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley, which has lost 25 consecutive games, is 0-3 in the section and 0-9 overall. The Lady Rams’ last win came on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home victory against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference. But the Lady Rams hung tough on Thursday with a Belle Vernon Area team that is a perfect 4-0 in section play and 8-2 overall.
It was the second time this season Ligonier Valley hit 40 points or more and the closest margin of defeat for the Lady Rams this season. Ligonier Valley typically averages about 28 points per game scored and allows 53 a contest for an average of 25 points. But this was an eight-point game against section front-runner Belle Vernon Area on Thursday.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, while adding two steals and a pair of assists. She hit six field goals, including three triples and two free throws.
Madison Marinchak was also in double figures for the Lady Rams with 10 points on four field goals, including a three-pointer, and a pair of free throws. Lyla Barr added eight points and three assists, while Misty Miller had six steals. The Lady Rams controlled the boards, as Boyd, Barr and Maddie Griffin combined to pull down 31 rebounds alone.
The game was tied, 7-7, after one quarter and Belle Vernon Area carried a slim three-point edge, 18-15, at the half. The Lady Rams continued to battle throughout the third quarter, as the Lady Leopards outscored Ligonier Valley by two points and led by five, 34-29, entering the fourth. Belle Vernon Area was able to hold off the Lady Rams, 15-12, in the fourth to avoid the upset bid and escape with an eight-point victory.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon Area with 15 points, including a pair of threes. Viva Kreis was also in double figures with four field goals and 10 points.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to return to action, 7 p.m. Monday at West Mifflin Area for another section game. West Mifflin Area is 1-3 in the section and 2-9 overall.
———
BELLE VERNON AREA (49)
Kreis 4-2-10; Bitoni 2-0-6; Dawson 5-3-15; Colditz 5-0-10; Rodriguez 1-3-5; Reader 1-1-3. Totals, 18-9(25)—49
LIGONIER VALLEY (41)
Marinchak 3-3-6; Myers 1-0-2; Miller 1-0-2; Barr 4-0-8; Boyd 6-2-17; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 0-2-2. Totals, 15-7(19)—41
Score by Quarters
Belle Vernon 7 11 16 15 — 49 Lig. Valley 7 8 14 12 — 41
Three-point field goals: Boyd-3, Marinchak; Bitonti-2, Dawson-2
