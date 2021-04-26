It was not your typical pitching line for Maddie Griffin.
“Really unusual,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said of the numbers — some of them uncharacteristic — his pitcher put up against Mount Pleasant Area.
Not so much her 18 strikeouts, although that’s even a little more than four above her average per game for the Lady Rams.
That’s right. Of Mount Pleasant Area’s 21 outs, all but three came on whiffs. Griffin struck out at least two batters in every inning, and three in four.
Griffin also gave up only three hits to the team that, two years ago — last season was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — was the WPIAL runner-up in Class 3A. And two years before that, the Lady Vikings won a state title.
And Ligonier Valley had twice as many hits — six — as Mount Pleasant Area.
But Griffin and the Class 2A Lady Rams weren’t able to overcome 11 freebies — five walks and six hit-batsmen — and lost for the first time this season, 3-1, to visiting Mount Pleasant Area in last Friday’s non-section girls’ softball game at Friendship Park.
“That’s really unusual for her,” Zimmerman confirmed. “But when you keep putting girls on and get to the top of the order, that usually hurts you.”
Going into the game, Griffin had allowed only nine walks, one hit-batsman, seven hits and two runs in 97 innings over seven games in which Ligonier Valley (9-1 overall) had outscored its opponents, 48-2. Oh, the Ligonier Valley junior pitcher also has five no-hitters and six shutouts in what is now eight games this season with two of the Lady Rams’ victories coming by forfeit (Jeannette) in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play.
But the Mount Pleasant Area (9-2) batters were crowding the plate against Griffin, and 11 of them took their base.
Still, it was Griffin who kept Ligonier Valley in a position to win with those 18 strikeouts. She stranded 11 Mount Pleasant Area runners, including eight in scoring position and the bases loaded twice while Lady Rams’ senior catcher Eden Krouse also threw out two Lady Vikings trying to steal second.
“They were up on the plate,” Simmerman said of the Lady Vikings’ batters, “and we like to pitch tight. That’s going to happen sometimes with that combination.”
Griffin, however, worked out of jams in two of the first four innings, even though she had already amassed 10 strikeouts during that stretch.
Mount Pleasant Area had runners at second and third in the top of the first on a pair of walks, two stolen bases and a wild pitch, and loaded the bases in the third. Both times — not to mention the other five innings — Griffin ended it with a strikeout.
Not only that, Griffin — in effect — can call her own game if she so desires. Several times in the top of the first inning, she shook off Zimmerman’s initial — and occasionally second — pitch-call, and the two of them had a conversation in the circle on how to attack the Mount Pleasant Area batters.
“She’s free to do that,” Zimmerman noted.
Even though this is Ligonier Valley’s first year back in the WPIAL after spending more than five decades in District 6, Zimmerman said Griffin is familiar with a lot of the players from the area through travel ball. For that reason, he gives her the green light to change pitches.
“She’s obviously the one who’s got to throw the ball,” Zimmerman reasoned, “and she’s pitched a lot. She knows some of these girls.
“She has an idea of what she’d like to do against some of them. Sometimes what she’s thinking and what I’m thinking differ.
“So, we took an early timeout and talked about what zones we wanted to work on against some of their batters. After that, it went a little smoother.”
The game was scoreless through four innings. At that point, Griffin had a no-hitter going despite the Lady Vikings having eight base-runners.
Ligonier Valley also had its chances.
In the bottom of the first, Griffin led off with a double over the head of Mount Pleasant Area’s Katie Hutter in center-field and was sacrificed to third by Haley Boyd. But the next two batters for the Lady Rams were retired on a ground-out and strikeout.
Two innings later, Ligonier Valley had second and third when — with one out — Krouse reached on a swinging bunt when Mount Pleasant Area second-baseman Sophia Smithnosky couldn’t hang onto a throw while covering first with freshman Lyla Barr going in as a courtesy runner, and Griffin singled past second. Both, however, were left on the base-paths on consecutive ground-outs.
“That’s been a little bit of a bugaboo for us early in games,” Zimmerman conceded. “We’ve been getting girls on and moving them up, but sometimes we’re just not getting that hit that we need.”
Then, in the top of the fifth, Mount Pleasant Area got on the board first, sending eight batters to the plate. Hutter got things started with a leadoff double to left-center and was bunted up to third by Haylie Brunson.
Pitcher Mary Smithnosky, who picked up the win with eight strikeouts and no walks, stepped in to the batter’s box and singled over shortstop to drive in Hutter with the game’s first run. Courtesy runner Madison Hart went to second on a passed ball, Courtney Poulich was hit by a pitch, and Hannah Gnibus reached on an error to load the bases.
A grounder to shallow short by Lexie Shawley brought in Hart to make it 2-0, and the Lady Vikings still had the bases loaded with one out. But Griffin struck out the next two batters.
The Lady Rams also threatened in their half of the fifth after sophomore Ruby Wallace opened with a single over the second-base bag and moved up on a sacrifice bunt by senior Bella Schueltz. Krouse then singled to right, but Wallace was held up at third.
That meant the Lady Rams were back at the top of the order with Griffin at the plate. But she grounded to second, where Sophia Smithnosky tagged out Krouse and threw to first for a double-play.
Mount Pleasant Area added another tally in the top of the sixth with one out. Hutter was plunked, Brunson walked, and Mary Smithnosky hit an RBI-double over the head of Wallace in center. Once again, Griffin halted any further damage by fanning two straight batters, but the Lady Vikings now had a 3-0 lead.
Ligonier Valley got its lone run in the home half of the sixth when, with one out, senior Kailey Johnston doubled to the fence in left-center. Senior Bella Vargulish followed with an RBI-single to right and took second on the throw home, but she was stranded there on a foul-out and strikeout.
Both teams went three-up, three-down in the seventh. Griffin struck out the side while Mary Smithnosky fanned the first two batters before Krouse drove Hutter back to just shy of the fence in right-center for the final out.
“They have a nice team,” Zimmerman said of the Lady Vikings. “We were looking forward to playing them.
“Sometimes you learn a lot more from a loss than a win. I’m not saying I’m glad we lost, but sometimes when you lose, it gives you a chance to refocus and work on things that you might need to.”
The Lady Rams return to section play 5:30 p.m. today at home against second-place Apollo-Ridge, which is 6-1 overall and in section play.
Mount Pleasant Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Hutter 3 2 1 Griffin 3 0 2 H Brunson 1 0 0 Boyd 2 0 0 M Smithnsky 3 0 2 Johnston 3 1 1 Hart 0 1 0 Vargulish 3 0 1 Poulich 1 0 0 Piper 3 0 0 Gnibus 3 0 0 Hofecker 3 0 0 Shawley 3 0 0 Wallace 3 0 1 Scanlon 0 0 0 Schueltz 2 0 0 S Smithnsky 3 0 0 Krouse 3 0 1 Swink 2 0 0 Barr 0 0 0 Puskar 1 0 0 K Brunson 3 0 0
Totals 23 3 3 Totals 25 1 6Mt. Pleasant 000 021 0 — 3 3 1Lig. Valley 000 001 0 — 1 6 1 Doubles: Griffin, Johnston (LV); Hutter, M. Smithnosky (MPA) Strikeouts by: Griffin-18 (LV); M. Smithnosky (MPA) Base on balls by: Griffin-5 (LV); M. Smithnosky-0 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Mary Smithnosky Losing pitcher: Maddie Griffin
