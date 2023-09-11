The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams golf team handled its business against their counterparts from Derry Area, defeating them 201-217 on Friday.
Amanda Woods was the leader of the day. She shot a 41, which was good enough to lead both teams to be the overall medalist.
Allie Chamberlain, from the Derry Area team, was the next closest. She shot a solid 47 to lead the Trojans in this match.
For the Lady Rams, Adeylnn Witcoski and Sierra Nichols followed behind Woods. Both players tied with one another, with each of them putting a 52 on the scorecard.
Alyssa Johnston and Ella Silvis rounded out the Ligonier Valley effort on the day. Johnston’s score of 56 was used for scoring, while Silvis concluded the Lady Rams’ day one stroke back with a 57.
For Derry Area, Cameron Smith, Alexa Kahl and Savannah Harpster were next up. Smith finished with the second-best score on the Trojans team, a 56. Kahl and Harpster were one stroke behind, with both players shooting a 57 on the day.
Jaden Geary rounded out the day overall for the Trojans, adding a 59 to the scorecard to finish the day.
With the win, Ligonier Valley improves to 6-3 on the season overall, and 3-3 in section play. The loss drops the Trojans to 0-4 on the season both overall and in section play.
The Lady Rams will return on Tuesday when they take on Southmoreland at the Ligonier Country Club, while Derry Area will also wait until Tuesday when it travels to face off against Greensburg Central Catholic.
