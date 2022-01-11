The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team is hanging tough with its opponents. The Lady Rams, however, are still searching for their first victory of the 2021-22 campaign.
After a hard-fought loss to Belle Vernon Area last week, Ligonier Valley again showed plenty of mettle in Monday’s 60-46 loss to host West Mifflin in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest.
West Mifflin led 11-7 after the opening quarter and by just two at halftime, 23-21, after Ligonier Valley held a 14-12 scoring edge in the second.
But West Mifflin (2-3 section, 3-9 overall) managed to gain some breathing room after intermission, outscoring the Lady Rams 23-16 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the final frame.
On Thursday, Ligonier Valley had another close call, cutting the lead to five points in the final eight minutes before Belle Vernon Area pulled away for a 49-41 win. The Lady Leopards had entered play undefeated in the section.
Ligonier Valley, which has lost 26 consecutive games, is 0-4 in the section and 0-10 overall. The Lady Rams’ last win came on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home victory against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference.
Monday marked the third time this season Ligonier Valley hit 40 points or more, and the second time in as many games.
Madison Marinchak paced the Lady Rams with a team-best 18 points to go along with five rebounds and a pair of steals. She also connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Haley Boyd filled the stat sheet as well for Ligonier Valley, finishing with 17 points in addition to eight boards, six steals and five assists.
The Lady Rams also got 13 rebounds from Maddie Griffin, along with eight boards from Abby Painter and seven more from Lyla Barr.
West Mifflin had three players in double figures, with Savaughn Wimbs’ 16 points leading the way. Emily Buchleitner and Emily Beck each added 12 for the winners.
Ligonier Valley continues section play against second-place Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. Thursday.
