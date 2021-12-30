The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team enjoyed a strong third quarter.
A slow start helped lead Yough to a 43-21 victory against the Lady Rams during Wednesday’s second day of the Kiski Area Tournament.
Ligonier Valley enjoyed a strong start to the second half, outscoring Yough, 11-10. But the Lady Rams only scored five points in the first half and trailed by 15 points at the break. The Lady Rams couldn’t capitalize on the third-quarter momentum, as Yough outscored Ligonier Valley, 13-5, in the fourth.
Yough held an 11-4 lead through one quarter and the Lady Cougars limited Ligonier Valley to just one point in the second period. Yough outscored Ligonier Valley, 9-1, in the second quarter and held a 20-5 halftime lead.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with 11 points, on four field goals and a free throw. She also pulled down eight rebounds and added two assists. Madison Marinchak added eight points on a pair of field goals and three free throws. Sydnee Foust had six rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Misty Miller came away with four steals.
Autumn Matthews guided Yough offensively with 20 points. Laney Gerdich was also in double figures for the Lady Cougars, who improved to 3-5 overall.
Ligonier Valley, which is 0-2 in section play, is 0-7 overall. The Lady Rams average 25.6 points per game, and they were four points from their season average on Wednesday against Yough. Ligonier Valley has scored fewer than 21 points per game in five of seven games. The Lady Rams scored 47 points during a loss last week against Apollo-Ridge and 38 points in a 20-point setback against Mount Pleasant Area in the opening week of the season.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday against host Kiski Area. The Lady Cavaliers are 3-4 overall.
———
YOUGH (43)
Dixon 2-3-7; Gerdich 1-8-10; A Weiland 2-0-4; B Weiland 1-0-2; Matthews 10-0-20. Totals, 16-11(14)—43
LIGONIER VALLEY (21)
Marinchak 2-3-8; Miller 1-0-2; Boyd 4-1-11; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 0-0-0. Totals, 7-4(10)—21
Score by Quarters
Yough 11 9 10 13 — 43 Lig. Valley 4 1 11 5 — 21
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.