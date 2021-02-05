West Mifflin Area used a big opening half to defeat the Ligonier Valley girls basketball team, 68-27, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played at West Mifflin Area on Thursday.
West Mifflin Area (6-2, 6-3) opened an early 14-point lead in the first quarter, outscoring Ligonier Valley, 21-7. The Lady Titans were only able to increase the advantage to 17 points by halftime, 33-16, as West Mifflin Area outscored Ligonier Valley, 12-9, in the second quarter.
The Lady Titans triggered the 30-point mercy rule by the end of the third quarter. West Mifflin Area led by 36 points at the time, outscoring Ligonier Valley, 22-3, in the third quarter to open a 55-19 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Titans outscored Ligonier Valley, 13-8 in the fourth quarter.
Madison Marinchak paced Ligonier Valley with a team-best 12 points. She connected on two three-pointers and a pair of free throws in addition to her field goals. Abby Painter scored four points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Lizzy Crissman added 10 boards, three blocks and two points for the Lady Rams.
Lauren Yuhas scored a game-high 24 points to pace West Mifflin Area, while Shelby Genes followed as the only other players in double figures with 17 points.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in section play. The Lady Rams are in the midst of a stretch where they will play four games in five days.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Belle Vernon Area, 6 p.m. tonight in a section game and the Lady Rams are set to travel to Armstrong for a 1 p.m. exhibition on Saturday. Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m. Monday in another section game.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (27)
Marinchak 4-2-12; Myers 1-0-3; C Woods 1-0-3; Crissman 0-2-2; Boyd 1-0-3; Painter 1-2-4. Totals, 8-6(12)—27
WEST MIFFLIN AREA (68)
Yuhas 8-5-24; Genes 6-2-17; Conley 1-0-2; T Carr 1-0-2; Sample 3-0-7; Mackulin 1-1-4; Buchleitner 1-1-3; Belk 2-0-4; F Carr 2-0-5. Totals, 25-9(16)—68
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 7 9 3 8 — 27 West Mifflin 21 12 22 13 — 68
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-2, Boyd, C Woods, Myers
