The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team was up to the task during the Lady Rams’ first-ever trip to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
The No. 15-seeded Lady Rams battled No. 2 Steel Valley on even terms throughout the majority of the game. A pair of poor five-minute stretches in each half, however, sunk the Lady Rams, as host Steel Valley came away with a 7-0 victory against Ligonier Valley during a WPIAL Class 1A first round playoff game played Saturday.
“I really couldn’t have asked for anything more from the girls,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “I threw a weird, gimmick formation at (Steel Valley) to try and be a little more defensive and they executed it to perfection with only two days to practice.
“In each half we battled, but we had small five-to-seven-minute slip ups and a talented Steel Valley squad took advantage.”
Ligonier Valley, played its first season in the WPIAL, qualified for the playoffs despite a 2-7 conference mark and a 4-11 overall record. The Lady Rams finished fifth in their section, but third-place Apollo-Ridge was ineligible for post-season play, punching Ligonier Valley’s ticket to the playoffs.
Ligonier Valley played a defensive formation in its first playoff game, knowing the Lady Rams were up against a powerful offense, as Steel Valley outscored the opposition 84-13 in 13 regular-season games this season. Ligonier Valley played with four regular defenders, and had a fifth – Megan Glista – marking Kelsey Salopek, who is Steel Valley’s top player.
Steel Valley got on the board in the third minute on a shot from a distance, but Ligonier Valley locked down Salopek and the Ironmen, as the score stayed 1-0 with 13 minutes to play in the half.
That’s when the Ironmen struck. Steel Valley had a run of three goals in four minutes, taking a 4-0 lead into the break, as Salopek scored once and assisted on the other two tallies.
“I had a very particular set of tactical instructions for my offense, defense and midfield, and they did every last one to the best of their ability,” Vogelsang said. “We played a group that are experienced year-round soccer players, and that’s just not us this year.”
The second half was more of the same, as Ligonier Valley kept Steel Valley off the scoreboard for the first 30 minutes before the Ironmen snuck in three more goals in quick succession for the seven-goal final.
Vogelsang praised the play of Tatum Hoffman, Carol Woods, Bella Schueltz, Zoe Ferry and Savannah Martinez in their final game at Ligonier Valley.
“No one who watched the game could walk away thinking anything, but the fact that our girls played hard and they were well-prepared,” Vogelsang said.
The Lady Rams gathered at the end of Friday’s practice, as each player shared what they learned after this season. Schueltz noted that successful seasons aren’t always based on wins and losses, adding that her senior season was her favorite.
Vogelsang agreed, noting that the Lady Rams’ first season in the WPIAL was one of his favorite in 19 years at Ligonier Valley.
“We faced so much adversity in so many different ways since March and not one single time did it divide us,” Vogelsang said. “The girls stayed together throughout every single experience and ended the season strong.
“I’m so appreciative of the girls, my staff, and our parents for working together all year through the adversity we faced and making it a really positive experience for everyone.”
