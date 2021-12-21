Southmoreland defeated the visiting Ligonier Valley girls basketball team, 51-20, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played on Monday.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-2 in the section and 0-4 overall, while Southmoreland stayed perfect at 1-0 in the section and 4-0 overall.
The Lady Rams dropped their first two games of the season at the Greensburg Salem Tournament against the host Lady Golden Lions and Mount Pleasant Area, which is also a section opponent. Ligonier Valley lost a 17-point decision against Yough last week prior to Monday’s defeat at Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Apollo-Ridge in an exhibition game. The Lady Vikings are a perfect 5-0 overall.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 10 points on three field goals and four free throws, while Madison Marinchak hit a pair of triples for six points. Boyd finished with two rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Sydnee Foust pulled down seven boards and added three steals for the Lady Rams.
Olivia Cernuto and Gracie Spadaro both paced Southmoreland with a game-high 20 points.
Southmoreland jumped on Ligonier Valley early with a 20-point first quarter and an 18-point lead, 20-2, through eight minutes. The Lady Scotties led by 24 points, 28-4, at halftime.
Ligonier Valley scored 11 points in the third quarter, but Southmoreland outscored the Lady Rams, 11-5 in the final eight minutes.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (20)
Marinchak 2-0-6; Boyd 3-4-10; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 1-0-2; Foust 1-0-2. Totals, 7-4(9)—20
SOUTHMORELAND (51)
K Doppleheuer 0-1-1; Cernuto 7-5-20; E Pawlikowsky 1-0-2; B Pawlikowsky 1-2-4; Spadaro 9-2-20; Ohler 1-0-2; T Doppleheuer 1-0-2. Totals, 20-10(15)—51
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 2 2 11 5 — 20 S’moreland 20 8 12 11 — 51
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-2; Cernuto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.